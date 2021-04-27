Paulina Porizkova says Aaron Sorkin kept her 'warm all night' at the Oscars

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin arrive at the Oscars. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Paulina Porizkova's night at the Oscars was so fantastic that she is still raving about it two days later.

The model, who attended the awards show for the first time — save for the year that she covered the fashion for TV Guide — gave much of the credit to Aaron Sorkin. Porizkova and the Oscar-winning screenwriter, who was nominated this year for writing The Trial of the Chicago 7, confirmed reports of a romance when they walked the red carpet together.

But, as Porizkova explained, what she especially enjoyed was her time inside the venue.

"The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date," she said. "Who, yes, kept me warm all night."

After all, she was wearing a Dolce and Gabbana gown that, while beautiful, left much of her upper body exposed. Porizkova noted that the 15-year-old design was the only gown in her closet.

"I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar — so in case Aaron didn't win one — he could still take one home," she said. (In fact, Sorkin, whose win came in 2010 for The Social Network, lost out to Emerald Fennell, who scripted Promising Young Woman.)

Many of Porizkova's previous social media messages have lamented the loss of Ric Ocasek, her husband of 30 years and the father of their two adult sons. The two were divorcing when he died in 2019, but they remained close.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: