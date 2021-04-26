Oscars 2021 red carpet: Notable looks from Carey Mulligan, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry and more

So the 2021 Oscars red carpet wasn't quite back to normal — a limited number of stars attended in person — but it was just as packed with head-turning looks as any other year.

From Carey Mulligan to Maria Bakalova, to Colman Domingo and Glenn Close, here are some of the stars who stood out the most during the not-so-traditional arrivals.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

The Promising Young Woman star, up for best actress, shimmered in Valentino Haute Couture.

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/Getty Images)

Nominated for her performance in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, the actress was ethereal in Louis Vuitton.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

Berry, who took home the gold in 2002 for Monster's Ball, stunned with a freshly cut blunt bob. Her lovely dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo. (Matt Petit/AMPAS via Getty Images)

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actor, 51, stood out from the crowd in a custom Atelier Versace suit that required 150 hours of embroidery work.

Zendaya

Zendaya. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/Getty Images)

Zendaya was one of several stars who wore a cutout dress; hers was a custom design from Valentino.

Regina King

Regina King. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

The actress and director of One Night in Miami was a dream in an ice-blue look from Louis Vuitton.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

Also glowing in the spotlight: One of the actors in King's film, Leslie Odom Jr., wearing a double-breasted suit from Brioni.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

Red hot! That's the only way to describe Bassett's bold gown from Alberta Ferretti.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

The Hollywood legend and one of the night's presenters wore a burgundy dress with a matching velvet jacket.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

The musician, whose "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah won in the category of Best Original Song, rocked a memorable custom ensemble by Dundas.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

At the ceremony to present the award for best supporting actor, Dern was certainly noticeable in a black turtleneck and a skirt made of fluffy, white feathers.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell. (Matt Petit/AMPAS via Getty Images)

The pregnant Promising Young Woman director, who won early in the night for writing that film's original screenplay, glowed in Gucci.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

The Best Supporting Actress nominee for Hillbilly Elegy complemented her custom beaded Giorgio Armani Privé tunic and silk trousers with gloves.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/AP)

A Best Supporting Actress nominee for Mank, Seyfried showed up wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé ball gown in scarlet. She was just as old Hollywood as her ’30s-set movie.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry. (Chris Pizzello, Pool/Getty Images)

A velvet jacket from Giorgio Armani is the garment the director chose to wear to accept the night's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work.

