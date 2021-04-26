Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin, who are dating, cuddle up at 2021 Oscars

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin arrive at the Oscars on April 25 in Los Angeles. (AP)

New couple alert: Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are dating!

Days after buzz circulated the supermodel, 56, and writer-director, 59, were seeing each other, the stars confirmed reports by walking the red carpet together at Sunday's Academy Awards. Page Six cites a source claiming they have been quietly dating for a few months.

There's no bigger stage to show off a new romance than the Oscars — especially given what a big night it is for Sorkin. The Trial of the Chicago 7, which he directed, is nominated for six awards and Sorkin earned himself a nod for original screenplay.

Porizkova sat side by side with Sorkin inside the (somewhat) socially distanced show, clapping excitedly when Regina King announced the nominees for Best Original Screenplay. Although Sorkin lost to Promising Young Women writer Emerald Fennell, he looked happy to be next to his new girlfriend.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Porizkova has been dropping hints for weeks that she has a new man in her life — including to Yahoo Life. Earlier this month, the Czech beauty spoke candidly about what she was and wasn't looking for in a man.

"What I don't want is a man who doesn't hear me — who treats me as a beautiful and worthy object rather than for who I am. I'm not really sure how to tell the difference between a man that likes me for who I am, and a man that likes me for what it does for him to be with me," she explained. "Some women are attracted to really good-looking guys or powerful guys or rich guys; I've always been attracted to talent. Talent to me is really sexy."

(Sorkin's work includes penning scripts for The West Wing, A Few Good Men, Moneyball and The Social Network, so "talent" may have been the first clue that the person she'd date would be successful.)

"One thing that I've recognized now, after going out on dates with some men who have normal jobs and are wonderful guys, is that I find talent sexy — and talented men are generally way more complicated than non-talented ones. I know better than to say "never," but certainly a rock musician is about the last thing on my dating calendar."

Porizkova spent most of her life with one man — she wed Cars frontman Ric Ocasek in 1989, becoming a couple when she was only 19. After nearly 30 years of marriage, the pair separated in 2017. Ocasek then died suddenly of cardiovascular disease in 2019 before they officially divorced. They have two adult sons.

"Being out there dating again, what I'm realizing is that I'm not very good at it," Porizkova told Yahoo. "I keep being this weird teenager when it comes to dating because the last time I dated, I was a teenager. I haven't adjusted to being a mature woman yet, so I'm a little silly probably."

Porizkova, who frequently steams up social media, added, "Sex gets better with age."

"Whatever confidence and wisdom that you acquire with age, it's kind of paying off in your 50s. Now I take my pleasure where I know that I had it or where I can. I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased," she said.

"The last time I dated, I was 19, and now I'm 56, so clearly there's a big chunk of time here that has gotten lost. But the last time around I wanted to seduce the guy; I wanted to be seen as hot. It was all very self-conscious, and that self-consciousness is just not there anymore," she concluded. "And sex is a lot more fun when you're not self-conscious and when you're just enthusiastic, I love that. In fact, I think that's the recipe for great sex. You have to deal with a fair amount of body acceptance obviously, because, you know, after having two kids and being in your 50s, your body quite doesn't bounce like it used to. But it's got other beauties to it, such as control."

