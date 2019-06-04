Paris Jackson fires back at troll calling her a 'degenerate' for smoking pot: 'Your dad must be ashamed of you'

Paris Jackson is defending her use of marijuana after a critic called her a “degenerate” and “druggie.” The troll also claimed that Jackson’s late father, pop star Michael Jackson, would be “ashamed” of her for smoking pot.

Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate — Largest (@largest85) June 4, 2019

The criticism came after the 21-year-old model, who often documents for fondness for weed on social media, told fans she started whipping up spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches with mozzarella as a result of getting high.

But it’s not just about the munchies for Jackson. She shot back telling the troll that marijuana, which she says she’s been prescribed, helps her with “depression, anxiety, PTSD and insomnia.” She also pointed out that marijuana is legal in California, where she lives.

instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

Having struggled with drug abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, Jackson has focused on her mental health this year. In January it was reported that she was taking time to “reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health” by seeking treatment at a wellness center.

It’s not the first time Jackson has taken heat for smoking pot. She’s been accused of glamorizing drugs for impressionable young fans, though she’s consistently pushed back against the criticism.

“I think it’s good for people that follow me to know they’re not alone, and for those that have a mannequin perception of celebrities to know that I too am human,” she told a fan.

well he did call me a junkie — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

well doing it every day dude is clearly an issue. i don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive. it’s medicine to me and not an every day thing. even tho its not addictive it sounds like u were abusing it — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

agreed but a 20% of the population deal with some of the things i listed. i think it’s good for people that follow me to know they’re not alone, and for those that have a mannequin perception of celebrities to know that i too am human. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

And while the troll claimed that Michael Jackson would be “ashamed” of her, she insists that the “Thriller” star “didn’t have a problem” with people using weed. The bisexual star added that her dad was “fine” with her interest in other girls and “never expressed any negative feelings towards homosexuality from my experience.” She later deleted the second tweet.

he actually didn’t have a problem with it. i didn’t when i was younger obvs but i really doubt he would have a problem with me doing it now, especially as an adult. a very good dr prescribed it to me and it has helped me with my mental issues alot, including helping me find peace — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

