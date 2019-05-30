Amy Heckerling's daughter disputes Chris Kattan's claim that he was pressured into having sex with her mother

Director Amy Heckerling’s adult daughter remembers the relationship between her famous mom and Chris Kattan much differently than he does.

Kattan wrote in his new book, Baby, Don’t Hurt Me, that producer Lorne Michaels pressured him into having sex with Heckerling, the woman behind movies such as Clueless and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, during the making of 1998’s A Night at the Roxbury.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member said that Heckerling, who was a producer on the film, hit on him and he initially turned her down. He claimed that Michaels, another Roxbury producer and the creator of SNL, was upset with him afterward, because he feared that Heckerling would step away from the project and the studio wouldn’t do the movie without her behind the camera. (John Fortenberry ultimately directed the comedy.) Michaels allegedly insisted that Kattan “keep Amy happy.” He added, “Chris, I’m not saying you have to f*** her, but it wouldn’t hurt.”

Kattan wrote that he later had sex with Heckerling on the “casting couch” in her office. He was “very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career,” he said.

A rep for SNL said of the story, “This did not happen.”

Heckerling herself has yet to respond, but her daughter, Mollie Heckerling, disputed Kattan’s version of events Wednesday in a lengthy statement.

I would like the chance to weigh in on the situation regarding @ChrisKattan and my mother.

“My mother was engaged to Bronson Pinchot before they started making A Night at the Roxbury. I saw no evidence of her seeing, or even talking to Chris Kattan during pre-production; rather, she was working vigorously with [co-producer] Steve Koren every day to help improve the script,” said Mollie, who was 13 when the movie was released. “My mother has never in her life threatened or tried to sabotage anything she was working on.”

Mollie said that her mother eventually became close with Kattan, so much so that he would call their house “EVERY NIGHT to talk to her for hours about how he felt like he wasn’t getting the best sketches on SNL.”

The director and Kattan began having what Mollie called “an affair,” after shooting began, she said. “Was it inappropriate considering the power dynamics? YES. But, was it consensual and fully his choice to get involved with her? Also, YES. My mother broke off her engagement to Bronson and started dating Chris. Chris told her that when he informed Lorne Michael’s [sic] that they were seeing each other, Lorne said, ‘What do you want to date her for? She’s so old.’”

As a result, Mollie continued, her mother “spiraled into a massive eating disorder while dating Chris because she was insecure about their age difference, and then Chris went and cheated on her with Elisa Donovan who played Amber in Clueless and also had a role in A Night at the Roxbury.”

Mollie concluded her statement by saying that she sympathizes with Kattan’s struggles and that she did not intend to “delegitimize the importance of the #MeToo movement,” with her words.

