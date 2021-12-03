Paris Hilton celebrates 15-year anniversary of iconic car photo with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton is celebrating how far herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan have come.

In a new episode of her podcast This Is Paris, Hilton — who just celebrated her wedding to Carter Reum and is currently on her honeymoon — shared that it has been 15 years since she was snapped in a car with Spears and Lohan outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Paris Hitlon reflects on the iconic photo of herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in a car outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Photo: X17online.com)

The iconic 2006 image, which represented a specific time in celebrity culture where Hilton was the unofficial head of the young Hollywood social scene, has been discussed at great length in recent years. Hilton, who previously had a long-standing feud with Lohan, claimed that the Mean Girls star crashed her and Spears’s night out. In 2018, she explained to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, “I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’”

Now, however, Hilton — who said she was reminded of the photo's anniversary due to Joy Saha's NYLON article titled "Paris, Britney, and Lindsay: The Triumph of the Bimbo Summit" — has nothing but kind words to say about Spears and Lohan. The “...Baby, One More Time” singer was recently released from her highly controversial 13-year conservatorship and got engaged to her longtime love Sam Asghari. Lohan also recently announced she said “yes” to marrying her boyfriend, Bader Shammas.

“I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her,” Hilton gushed. “I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see. Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we’ve grown up.”

Reflecting on the drama of her young 20s, Hilton, now 40, said, “Looking back on it, I can see how most of these problems were caused by the media. In the 2000s, that’s what it was all about. They loved pitting women against each other. Every single magazine cover would say, ‘So and so hates this person,’ ‘Feud,’ just causing more drama than there even was.”

She added, “I’ve had so many stories written about me and girls that I hardly even know, or maybe met once on a red carpet and they got a photo of us. If they had no story, they would just get away with inventing a story, because that’s what sold papers. With the internet, it’s changed so much, that whole landscape, but at the time, it was so vicious.”