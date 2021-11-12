Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in lavish L.A. ceremony

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum married Nov. 11. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paris Hilton has made it official with venture capitalist Carter Reum.

The two exchanged vows Thursday in a lavish ceremony at the estate of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air.

"My forever begins today..." Hilton wrote on Instagram Thursday night with a peek at her dress and veil.

Her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, were photographed arriving for the nuptials as was her aunt Kyle Richards. Famous guests also included Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and Bebe Rexha.

Kim Kardashian West, her former stylist and assistant, and her mom Kris Jenner were also expected to attend but were not spotted outside. They could have been there, but it is a three-day event. So they may join later for Friday's night carnival on the Santa Monica Pier and/or Saturday's black-tie event.

Photographs published in Page Six on Tuesday showed that much preparation went into the big event, which featured hot pink and white flowers in the shape of the bride and groom's initials on the home's front lawn.

Ahead of her nuptials, Hilton said on her This is Paris podcast that she was most "nervous" for her first dance. She explained that she had "not had a free second" to really practice because "I've been wedding planning... I did dancing lessons twice. It's just hard."

She also previously said she would be wearing 10 different wedding dresses over the course of the multi-day event.

The wedding will be filmed for a 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which began streaming today on Peacock. It will also document her engagement, dress shopping and the couple's joint bachelor party.

Reum has been a longtime friend of the Hiltons. He and Hilton began dating in November 2019, after his sister invited her to Thanksgiving. "We just had this incredible chemistry," Hilton told People in September 2020. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing." She noted that they'd grown especially close amid the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic because they'd spent so much time together.

Story continues

They announced their engagement, with all the details, in February 2021. It happened during a vacation on a private island to celebrate Hilton's 40th birthday. She explained that there had been dinner on the beach and a cabana full of flowers. They celebrated with a small dinner that included Hilton's sister, Nicky.

This is the first marriage for both.