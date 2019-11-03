Pamela Anderson gets backlash after wearing a Native American headdress for Halloween

Pamela Anderson is under fire after posting risqué photos of herself in a Halloween costume featuring a Native American headdress. (Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is under fire after posting risqué photos of herself wearing a Native American headdress in honor of Halloween.

The Canadian actress and animal rights activist, who rose to fame for her role as a lifeguard on the series Baywatch, took to Twitter like many other celebrities to post photos of herself in her Halloween costume. In the first photo, the 51-year-old sports a pair of high-waisted underwear, and appears to be drenched in white paint as she holds up a Native American headdress in her lefthand. In the second photo, the topless actress looks over her shoulder at the camera as she sports the oversized headdress.

“Happy Halloween,” she wrote, alongside a ghost emoji.

Anderson’s costume didn’t go over well with folks on social media, with several followers calling out her costume.





If only you were as considerate of indigenous culture as you are about animals. — Raven Art Gallery (@ravenartgallery) November 2, 2019

pamela anderson trying to decide whether to perpetuate the genocide of indigenous americans, or actually save seals by stopping the destruction of their habitats: pic.twitter.com/5oRIEhya9c — 🎃🏳️‍🌈PRAISE INLÉ-RAH!🏳️‍🌈🎃 (@radscuttle) November 3, 2019

Pamela Anderson, the white woman who doesn’t eat animals because it’s cruel but who willingly promotes the mocking of native cultures and the murdering of indigenous women (aka human beings, I know sometimes it’s hard to figure that one out) because it’s...”fashionable”?... 🤔 https://t.co/AX3BbZVe2t — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) November 1, 2019

Several users even claimed they were blocked by Anderson when they challenged her on her costume.

omg pamela anderson blocked me over this tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/XBJl6MWaMW — nightingail🦝 (@raccorns) November 3, 2019

#pamelaanderson blocked me on twitter because she got called out for being a hypocrite and posting her Halloween costume head dress.

So celebs can get away with what ever they want? pic.twitter.com/yymkq1ZmrE — Alycha Reda (@AllyReda89) November 1, 2019

I’m blocked from Pamela Anderson’s account because I, like many others, told her what I thought about her ugly Native-insulting Halloween photos 🙃 jail her 👏🏻✨ — Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Clove (@bockosshh) November 3, 2019

While Anderson didn’t make any public comments about the situation, she did make her feelings about the criticism known when she tweeted out an article from Law Library titled “The Illogic of Cultural Appropriation.”

Anderson was in the headlines just a couple days ago when she wrote an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting that he serve inmates vegan meals.

“Since my days on Baywatch, I have focused much of my international advocacy work on animal protection and the environment,” Anderson wrote. “I recently moved back to Canada, and I have a suggestion that would save Canadian taxpayers money and improve the health of tens of thousands of people: Please switch to serving nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.”

