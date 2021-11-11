Olivia Munn says pregnancy was leaked before she was ready to talk about it: 'There's a lot of fear'

Olivia Munn says she was fearful when people started leaking that she was pregnant with John Mulaney's child. (Photo: Reuters)

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, and while she's excited to become a mother she was not thrilled about how the announcement went down. The actress told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham people were "talking about it and leaking it out there before I'm ready to talk about it."

"Since I've been pregnant, I've had about four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone: [one at] three months, two at four months and one at five, six months. And I also have an autoimmune disorder and I'm 41," Munn said. "So there are a lot of elements that come into play when you're pregnant and there's a lot of fear and you want to do everything you can to protect your baby."

Munn said she understands people's "interest."

"I'm super interested when people are pregnant. I want to see what they're wearing... but when it's happening to you and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or what if something bad happens?" she added. "What if I lose the baby, then it's already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this. And the stress of that just compounded everything."

Mulaney was the first to officially announce Munn's pregnancy, but there were rumors online the two were expecting.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," he told Seth Meyers in September. "And that's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together."

It was revealed this year that Mulaney and Munn began amid his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. The comedian's divorce is not final, but according to a new report, he's working to change that before Munn gives birth.

"John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done," a source told Page Six, confirming he hired new legal counsel. "He's becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient."