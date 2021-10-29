Olivia Munn says she feels the pressure to look perfect during pregnancy: 'If my body is changing like this that means that I'm failing'

Olivia Munn knows all about the pressure to be perfect in her pregnancy.

The Newsroom star, who is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, appeared virtually on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where she admitted she felt insecure about her changing body and the clothes she could no longer wear, especially after seeing photos of women who "are super skinny, and have this little bump and everything is effortless." When Munn reached out to a stylish friend about finding cute maternity clothes, she was discouraged when the friend pointed her towards former Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is currently pregnant with her second child.

"Rosie's great and I love Rosie…but that's what I mean," Munn said. "I don't have Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's body at all and that's kind of, that was the first step of feeling like, 'Oh if I am not handling maternity well, if I’m not looking chic and cool and effortless, and if my body is changing like this that means that I'm failing. That means that I'm already not doing things right.'"

Munn shared that the experience reminded her of her early days in Hollywood. She recalled being told she was "too big to be on TV," leading her to "under eat."

"I was like, 'Fine, you are calling me this, fine,' and 'ha ha ha' but it wasn’t 'ha ha ha," Munn explained. "I would do that on the surface but behind the scenes, I was talking to doctors, [asking] 'What can I do to lose weight?' Asking friends what their tips and tricks ... Then starting that cycle of eating too much, over eating, under eating and then before you know it, 'Oh, she is too skinny.'"

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, Munn shared how she manages the pressure of being in the public eye.

"I think that comes in waves," she said. "You can really manage it at times and others it just feels like you can’t. It's really hard to have a grasp on it and even when you think you have a grasp on it, it will slip away from you at some point. The best thing I can do is surround myself with my friends and the people who I love and who really love me. That's a good escape from social media and the pressure of being in the public eye. How you feel about it is constantly changing and shifting, but the constants in my life are my friends and family. They have a much higher priority than any outside influences."

