John Mulaney on girlfriend Olivia Munn’s pregnancy: ‘Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself’

On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, comedian John Mulaney broke down what a roller coaster his past 12 months have been, where he hosted SNL, checked into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, and began dating actress Olivia Munn.

It’s that relationship which Mulaney says has helped him tremendously during recovery, especially as it takes him toward a new chapter in life. Because he ended up having a major announcement while discussing his relationship with her.

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked. “And that's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together.”

Meyers, who is actually so close with Mulaney that he was part of the group of family and friends who staged an intervention for him last year, was clearly excited about the news and had some sweet sentiments.

“I'm always very happy to be your friend and I'm very happy to be in your presence and this year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster,” Meyers said. “But I'm very happy you're on the other side of it. I am so happy for you and Olivia, this is very exciting news. I love you very much and I’m glad you’re doing well.”

Viewers on Twitter were equally as excited for Mulaney, sending out plenty of well wishes.

John Mulaney is going to be dad! I’m so happy for him and Olivia!!! — Kate 🧁|| Modern Family Era (@WhatsUmami) September 8, 2021

congrats to john mulaney!! please mind your business everyone! — mallory (@goodoldmoon) September 8, 2021

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are having a baby. 😊😊💙💚 — Mrs.Bumble (@MissEllen_10) September 8, 2021

omg john mulaney is gonna be a dad 🥺 — alecia's gf (real) (@leiagrayi) September 8, 2021

Mulaney, who had plenty of jokes to make about being a dad, including wanting triplets so he can name the "ugly one" after Meyers, ended his appearance by sharing a sweet moment with the host, and his friend.

Story continues

“I love you, Seth. You know, you guys saved me from drugs. And Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery,” Mulaney said. “And, yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful to you, buddy. Thank you.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

Watch what happened when Joe Buck didn't listen to any of the women in his life:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.