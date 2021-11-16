Olivia Munn on the 'false narrative' around John Mulaney relationship: 'It's easier to blame me'

Olivia Munn is opening up about her romance with John Mulaney. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress gets candid about how the public's interest, and that's putting it nicely, has impacted how she navigates this relationship and the "false narratives" that surround it.

"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," says Munn.

It's not foreign for the actress's private life to make headlines as Munn's ex-boyfriends include Aaron Rodgers and Chris Pine. But her relationship with Mulaney was ripe for tabloid interest as it came on the heels of his split from estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. The internet blamed the Violet star for their breakup and people seem to speculate about their relationship status every other week.

"They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is," explains Munn.

Olivia Munn explains why she won't respond to certain rumors about her and John Mulaney's relationship. (Photo: Getty Images)

Munn says she won't debunk specific claims because it will "feed into a narrative that's just not true," since people tend to "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative," she adds. "For whatever reason, it's easier to blame me."

So, Munn is choosing not to address certain rumors.

"If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth," she explains. "The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all."

Mulaney confirmed in September his girlfriend of only a few months was pregnant. As the comedian jokes during his standup sets, they shared the news to "mixed reviews." Munn takes no issue with the punchline.

"He's so funny, and he's so articulate, and he's so smart. The first time he made that joke. I remember laughing. I'd be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it," she reveals. "It's hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, 'Congratulations.'"

Olivia Munn was not "ready to talk" about pregnancy when it was leaked: