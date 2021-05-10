Comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler call it quits as he completes rehab and returns to the stage

John Mulaney has split from wife Anna Marie Tendler, the artist he married in July 2014, following a stint in rehab.

A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.

According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.

Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.

The two reportedly shared on their wedding website that they met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard.

During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."

Tendler also was part of Mulaney's 2016 Broadway show, Oh, Hello, in which he and Nick Kroll played elderly characters. She was the makeup artist behind their transformations.

The news comes just as Mulaney prepares to return to the stage following his treatment. He'll be performing a show, John Mulaney: From Scratch, at New York's City Winery today through Friday.

