Olivia Munn snuggles with her and John Mulaney's newborn son, Malcolm: 'Happy New Year'

Actress Olivia Munn, 41, is enjoying her journey into motherhood. She posted a photo of herself with Malcolm, the newborn son she shares with comedian John Mulaney. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Olivia Munn is embracing motherhood in 2022.

The actress, 41, took to social media this weekend to post an adorable photo of herself snuggling with her weeks-old son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Wearing a pink sweatshirt and smiling brightly, Munn showed that she's clearly enamored with the newborn son she shares with comedian John Mulaney, 39.

Dressed in a gray sweatshirt and white sweatpants with tiny striped socks, Baby Malcolm looked equally as joyful as he stared back at his mom.

"Happy New Year," Munn captioned the heartwarming post.

Munn and Mulaney have been having plenty of fun with their newborn son, including sharing some sweet photos of Malcolm in a steamer pot as Munn's mother prepared bánh bao, which are Vietnamese steamed buns.

Dressed in a onesie emblazoned with "Future All-Star" on the front and a pacifier in his mouth, baby Malcom stared up at his father, who held up the little one as he was placed in a pot.

"LOL Daddy's new bánh bao recipe," Munn wrote on the Instagram Story.

Comedian John Mulaney jokes with his and Olivia Munn's newborn son, Malcolm. (Instagram/Olivia Munn)

In a second shot, Munn shared a closeup of their "adora-bao" baby boy.

Olivia Munn shared a photo of "adora-bao" son Malcolm. (Instagram/Olivia Munn)

Munn and Mulaney first introduced their little boy to the world on Christmas Eve with another sweet photo shared to both of their accounts. In the adorable shot, baby Malcolm is wrapped up in a fuzzy white blanket and sporting a pastel blue baby hat. Munn called him "My Golden Ox baby, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney" in her version, while Mulaney introduced his son with his trademark humor.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal," Mulaney captioned the photo. "Happy Holidays."

Back in September, Mulaney spoke about dating Munn and becoming a father during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He shared how much the journey to parenthood has helped him navigate his newfound sobriety, for which he had recently completed a stay in drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked of the relationship. “And that's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together.”

Mulaney continued, saying that "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."