Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's newborn son stars in 'adora-bao' impromptu photo session

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed a son in November. (Photo: Getty Images)

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney just gave an adorable look at their new baby, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

Both shared images of Malcolm in a steamer pot, as Munn's mother prepared bánh bao — Vietnamese steamed buns — on their Instagram Stories.

(Photo: Instagram)

Wearing an adorable onesie that reads "Future All-Star," the little one stares up at Mulaney in one shot.

They captioned that one, "LOL Daddy's new bánh bao recipe."

(Photo: Instagram)

They labeled a solo shot of Malcolm, "adora-bao."

(Photo: Instagram)

It was just last week that the couple introduced their son to the world. While Munn referred to him simply as "My Golden Ox baby," Mulaney, in true form, made a joke.

"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," the comedian quipped. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."

Munn reportedly gave birth Nov. 24, a little more than two months after Mulaney revealed the couple were expecting, during his Sept. 7 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The news was a surprise, as the two hadn't been coupled up for long. It was only in May that People had reported that Mulaney and Munn were even dating.

Still, Mulaney, who had just completed a stay in rehab to treat a longtime addiction to alcohol and cocaine, made it clear that the romance was the real deal.

"It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman," the Oh, Hello Show star said. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful. … It's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together."

He added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

The child is the first for both.