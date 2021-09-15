Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for prenup comment

Octavia Spencer is apologizing for advising Britney Spears to "sign a prenup" after the pop star announced her engagement to Sam Asghari.

"Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," the Oscar winner wrote on social media Thursday. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain."

Octavia Spencer is sorry for the comment she made about Britney Spears needing a prenup. (Photos: Getty Images)

Spencer said she "reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love."

The post ended with the hashtag: "no negativity."

Spears, who deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday, didn't respond, but Asghari did.

"You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever," he wrote. "Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

On Sunday, Spears, who has been in a conservatorship battle, shared her happy news publicly — along with the beautiful diamond Asghari surprised her with.

Spencer was among many commenters to suggest that the pop star get a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle for the third time.

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Asghari, who met Spears on the set of her "Slumber Party" video and has supported her through this conservatorship, made light of the prenup comments.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," the model, actor and fitness buff wrote on social media on Monday. "Of course we're getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

It's unclear if Spencer — who has never been married — made the comment due to the fact that Spears is worth an estimated $60 million while Asghari is ... not. Or if it's because Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosengart has alleged that Spears's fortune has dissipated under the conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears's former makeup artist Billy B., whose real name is Billy Brasfield, was among those criticizing the negative prenup comments.

"Telling her what to do is what her father does," Brasfield noted, as Spears has been in the conservatorship for 13 years, which has taken away many of her basic rights.

Not to mention that while there are Spears sources telling People magazine that the singer "wants to get married as soon as possible," the 39-year-old mother of two actually can't under this conservatorship.

As Variety reported, "Under a conservatorship, the conservatee does not have the right to enter into any sort of agreement on their own. So, while accepting a proposal is one thing, marriage is another. There are no formal rights with an engagement, but a marriage license would need to be approved by her conservators."

Spears's next conservatorship hearing is Sept. 29 and it's supposed to address many things — including whether her father will be ousted as conservator. Also, her dad filed to end the conservatorship completely, so we will learn whether that is a step Spears even wants to take at this point. Though it seems likely as she's accused her dad of conservatorship abuse.

In the wake of Spears's engagement, what should be a happy time, Spears also shut down her Instagram account, the main way she's connected with her fans amid the #FreeBritney movement. (Though it's been in question what she actually posts — and what is posted by the team hired by her dad.)

A message on her Twitter account, which she uses less frequently, noted the Instagram break and promised she would "be back soon."