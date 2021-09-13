Britney Spears’s fans urge her to ‘get a prenup’ — and fiancé Sam Asghari responds

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, pictured in 2018, are getting married — and there will be a prenup, says the future groom amid public concern. (Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears's engagement to Sam Asghari has her concerned fans urging her to "sign a prenup" — and her future husband has responded.

The 39-year-old singer, who's in the middle of a conservatorship battle, announced her personal news Sunday on social media. While there were a lot of congratulations being extended, so too was the prenup advice, which also came from Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

The many, many people urging her to sign the agreement — which outlines what happens to property in the event of a divorce — led Asghari to acknowledge the pleas. The 27-year-old actor, model and fitness pro is the one entering the marriage with less wealth than the global pop star. Additionally, Britney has allegedly seen her fortune — now worth $60 million — dissipated under the conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," Asghari wrote on Monday. "Of course we're getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

He also acknowledged the supportive comments. In another post said, "My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love [every] single one of you."

Britney started dating Asghari after they met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" video — and he's been supportive as she's fought for control within the conservatorship she's been in since 2008.

In her June testimony in which she claimed conservatorship abuse, she told the judge: "I'm not able to get married or have a baby" under the conservatorship. "I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any more children."

She said Asghari wasn't even allowed to drive her in his car.

Since then, Britney's been able to retain her own counsel — and they're fighting to remove Jamie. The next court hearing is Sept. 29.

Britney recently thanked Sam for being "with me through the hardest years of my life."

Britney has been married two times previously. She eloped with childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 after a weekend bender — sans prenup. That same year she married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, but they divorced in 2007.

In 2010 she got engaged to her agent, Jason Trawick, from 2011 to 2012. He recently denied a rumor they secretly married.