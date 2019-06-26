NRA cancels NRATV — and the internet sends 'thoughts and prayers'

NRATV has been cancelled and host Dana Loesch is out. (Screenshot: NRATV/YouTube)

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has shut down production of NRATV, Dana Loesch is out as a spokesperson for the organization — and the internet has a lot to say about it.

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre said in a message to members obtained by the New York Times. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

An asterisk is that while live programming is ending, previously produced programing that sticks more closely to gun issues may continue to stream on the channel, the NYT reported. For example, don’t expect to see the “disturbing as hell” NRATV segment in which a KKK makeover was given to Thomas & Friends characters.

The controversial gun organization also severed ties with Ackerman McQueen, the advertising firm it paid $40 million a year to for such programing. Ackerman employed NRATV staffers including Loesch. So not only has Loesch’s day job ended, she will no longer be associated with the NRA at all.

It’s a bitter split between the two groups — and it comes at a time when there are several lawsuits between them. But while the NRA may be divided, social media appears overwhelmingly aligned on the issue. Many people — including Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg — offered “thoughts and prayers” following the news.

Thoughts and prayers for Dana-



Just kidding. She can take her hate, delusion, and her beet juice and climb into the shoebox full of America's shame that we stash in the crawl space of the attic, where one day in the future it will frighten a nosy child. https://t.co/jA4wCR6hA7 — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) June 26, 2019

So sorry to hear about the demise of NRATV. Thoughts and prayers.



But remember, when life hands you lemons, just make a video that shows you don't understand how lemonade is made. https://t.co/ho7XcUjPgF — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 26, 2019

Dear NRATV and Dana Loesch,



Thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, I'm making a donation right now to ⁦@MomsDemand⁩ in your honor.



Sincerely,



Rev. Dr. Chuck Curriehttps://t.co/M6H94IFM78 via @NYTimes — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) June 26, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to NRATV and Dana Loesch. https://t.co/imYDPMA2b9 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 26, 2019

That expression, often used by politicians and other public figures to offer condolences after a tragedy, has been criticized when said after mass shootings. The implication is that “thoughts and prayers” won’t stop gun violence — gun control legislation will. Apparently the sentiment in the wake of NRATV’s cancellation wasn’t appreciated by Loesch.

I offered #danaloesch my thoughts and prayers at the ending of #nratv - she blocked me two seconds later! Badge of honor really. #nra pic.twitter.com/hEG5ulQno2 — Alexandra Little (@alex_writing) June 26, 2019

Gun control advocates Shannon Watts (of Moms Demand Action), Emma González, and Fred Guttenberg were also among those to react. It was called the “end of the absolute worst era.”

WOW!!! THIS HUGE NEWS. N.R.A. Shuts Down Production of NRATV. Good riddance to this vile, disgusting, lying, gun selling bunch who are part of the culture that lead to 40,000 gun deaths per year, including my daughter Jaime. https://t.co/ZC6am5SXRS — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2019

BREAKING: Both NRATV and @NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch are over.



“While the @NRA may continue to air past content, its live broadcasting has ended and its on-air personalities — including Dana Loesch — will no longer be the public faces of the NRA.”https://t.co/7Rqq6a3qwD — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019

The end of the absolute worst era https://t.co/sgFKVakooS — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) June 26, 2019