    NRA cancels NRATV — and the internet sends 'thoughts and prayers'

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    NRATV has been cancelled and host Dana Loesch is out. (Screenshot: NRATV/YouTube)

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) has shut down production of NRATV, Dana Loesch is out as a spokesperson for the organization — and the internet has a lot to say about it.

    “Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre said in a message to members obtained by the New York Times. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

    An asterisk is that while live programming is ending, previously produced programing that sticks more closely to gun issues may continue to stream on the channel, the NYT reported. For example, don’t expect to see the “disturbing as hell” NRATV segment in which a KKK makeover was given to Thomas & Friends characters.

    The controversial gun organization also severed ties with Ackerman McQueen, the advertising firm it paid $40 million a year to for such programing. Ackerman employed NRATV staffers including Loesch. So not only has Loesch’s day job ended, she will no longer be associated with the NRA at all.

    It’s a bitter split between the two groups — and it comes at a time when there are several lawsuits between them. But while the NRA may be divided, social media appears overwhelmingly aligned on the issue. Many people — including Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg — offered “thoughts and prayers” following the news.

    That expression, often used by politicians and other public figures to offer condolences after a tragedy, has been criticized when said after mass shootings. The implication is that “thoughts and prayers” won’t stop gun violence — gun control legislation will. Apparently the sentiment in the wake of NRATV’s cancellation wasn’t appreciated by Loesch.

    Gun control advocates Shannon Watts (of Moms Demand Action), Emma González, and Fred Guttenberg were also among those to react. It was called the “end of the absolute worst era.”

    Though Loesch was a specific target. She was called “one of the most horrific people in America.”

    Though Loesch did get some love from Meghan McCain.

