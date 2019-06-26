NRA cancels NRATV — and the internet sends 'thoughts and prayers'

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has shut down production of NRATV, Dana Loesch is out as a spokesperson for the organization — and the internet has a lot to say about it.
“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre said in a message to members obtained by the New York Times. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”
An asterisk is that while live programming is ending, previously produced programing that sticks more closely to gun issues may continue to stream on the channel, the NYT reported. For example, don’t expect to see the “disturbing as hell” NRATV segment in which a KKK makeover was given to Thomas & Friends characters.
The controversial gun organization also severed ties with Ackerman McQueen, the advertising firm it paid $40 million a year to for such programing. Ackerman employed NRATV staffers including Loesch. So not only has Loesch’s day job ended, she will no longer be associated with the NRA at all.
It’s a bitter split between the two groups — and it comes at a time when there are several lawsuits between them. But while the NRA may be divided, social media appears overwhelmingly aligned on the issue. Many people — including Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg — offered “thoughts and prayers” following the news.
Thoughts and prayers 🤧😤 @DLoesch @stinchfield1776 https://t.co/8uwAqzKHaC— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 26, 2019
Thoughts and prayers for Dana-— Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) June 26, 2019
Just kidding. She can take her hate, delusion, and her beet juice and climb into the shoebox full of America's shame that we stash in the crawl space of the attic, where one day in the future it will frighten a nosy child. https://t.co/jA4wCR6hA7
So sorry to hear about the demise of NRATV. Thoughts and prayers.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 26, 2019
But remember, when life hands you lemons, just make a video that shows you don't understand how lemonade is made. https://t.co/ho7XcUjPgF
Dear NRATV and Dana Loesch,— Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) June 26, 2019
Thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, I'm making a donation right now to @MomsDemand in your honor.
Sincerely,
Rev. Dr. Chuck Curriehttps://t.co/M6H94IFM78 via @NYTimes
Thoughts and prayers to NRATV and Dana Loesch. https://t.co/imYDPMA2b9— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 26, 2019
That expression, often used by politicians and other public figures to offer condolences after a tragedy, has been criticized when said after mass shootings. The implication is that “thoughts and prayers” won’t stop gun violence — gun control legislation will. Apparently the sentiment in the wake of NRATV’s cancellation wasn’t appreciated by Loesch.
I offered #danaloesch my thoughts and prayers at the ending of #nratv - she blocked me two seconds later! Badge of honor really. #nra pic.twitter.com/hEG5ulQno2— Alexandra Little (@alex_writing) June 26, 2019
Gun control advocates Shannon Watts (of Moms Demand Action), Emma González, and Fred Guttenberg were also among those to react. It was called the “end of the absolute worst era.”
WOW!!! THIS HUGE NEWS. N.R.A. Shuts Down Production of NRATV. Good riddance to this vile, disgusting, lying, gun selling bunch who are part of the culture that lead to 40,000 gun deaths per year, including my daughter Jaime. https://t.co/ZC6am5SXRS— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2019
LMAOOOO wack https://t.co/24pSe505M7— Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 26, 2019
BREAKING: Both NRATV and @NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch are over.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019
“While the @NRA may continue to air past content, its live broadcasting has ended and its on-air personalities — including Dana Loesch — will no longer be the public faces of the NRA.”https://t.co/7Rqq6a3qwD
The end of the absolute worst era https://t.co/sgFKVakooS— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) June 26, 2019
Is there an emoji for the world’s smallest 🎻? Goodbye NRATV. https://t.co/DZCv2QSY9K— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 26, 2019
As someone who loves making TV & understands the challenge of working steadily in TV, I have never celebrated the loss of any show, platform or gig. Until today. Goodbye NRA TV! You were truly dystopian & gross. Let us salt the earth where you stood that you may never grow again.— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) June 26, 2019
I'm devastated about NRATV. Just gutted. I hope all those worthy journalists and on-air personalities find new employment commensurate with their integrity, humanity and talent. And I mean exactly commensurate.— David Simon (@AoDespair) June 26, 2019
Though Loesch was a specific target. She was called “one of the most horrific people in America.”
dana loesch is one of the most horrific people in america and she was the nratv's lead person. this is good. pic.twitter.com/gkoPWIefeo— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 26, 2019
The world will be a better place without NRATV & she will not be missed. 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/XnNPsJpeuN— Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) June 26, 2019
NRA TV has shut down and Dana Loesch is out of a job.— Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) June 26, 2019
It's a good evening. pic.twitter.com/KqComF8EJ9
While Dana Loesch is trending because she was fired by the @NRA from NRATV, a reminder that she put KKK hoods on Thomas & Friends cartoon characters, said she hopes the Mueller report burns in an “AIDS fire,” and called gun safety advocates “tragedy dry humping whores.” pic.twitter.com/yKEsaET501— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019
Literally gasping for air laughing at the mental image of Dana Loesch slowly clawing her way back to hell. https://t.co/ALqv2m1AU6— Stephen Bolen (@sbolen) June 26, 2019
"The NRA has shut down production at NRATV" #ByeFelicia #ThoughtsAndPrayers 💭🙏🏼 #MuellerTime— ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛 🌻🧜♀️ (@pinklionheart) June 26, 2019
No more Dana Loesch. Bye Felicia. 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pIul5gR2pN
if only there some extremely ironic metaphor for nratv shutting down pic.twitter.com/bljBseaOTK— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 26, 2019
hearing NRATV and Dana Loesch are canceled like pic.twitter.com/9p9m0spqsF— shauna (@goldengateblond) June 26, 2019
Though Loesch did get some love from Meghan McCain.
.@DLoesch is a brave fighter for what she believes in and I look forward to whatever she does in her her next endeavor. She also has a husband I respect greatly @ChrisLoesch.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 26, 2019
Appreciate your friendship over these couple of years and your fighting spirit. I am glad I got to know you.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2019
