'Bourdain Day' tributes pour in from the late chef’s family, friends and fans: 'We miss your wit and spark'

On what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, the internet is filled with tributes to the celebrity chef — including one from his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain.

View photos Anthony Bourdain is being remembered by family, friends and fans on what would have been his birthday. . (Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) More

The martial artist posted a video of Parts Unknown star playing in the pool with his only child, their daughter Ariane. It’s a sound-on post — so you can hear the girl, who is now 12, giggling uncontrollably as she rides on Bourdain’s shoulders while he goes underwater.

The caption was three emojis — all smiling faces with tears of joy — as well as #BourdainDay, the hashtag started by fellow chefs Eric Ripert, who was his best friend, and José Andrés to encourage people to share tributes and memories.

Ripert and Andrés were among those wishing Bourdain, who died by suicide on June 8, 2018, peace, love and a very happy birthday on his journey. They toasted him with some beers from Singapore and emphasized that his life should be celebrated.

Tributes have been rolling in on this side of the world too. Rachael Ray, who was once a target of Bourdain’s criticism, talked about how they ultimately “found common ground through humor, music and food.” She called him “cool,” “brilliant” and said she respected him “very deeply.”

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi misses his “wit and spark, she wrote.

Chopped host Ted Allen shared a throwback of them together.

Happy #BourdainDay! If you’ve got memories of @AnthonyBourdain or his work, his birthday is a great day to share them. Here’s one, from a few years ago at the #StarChefs conference in NYC, with chef Marco Pierre White. @mpwgroup @chefjoseandres @ericripert #NoReservations pic.twitter.com/N9SLQzTenc — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) June 25, 2019

Here are some more:

In celebration of you Tony Bourdain, ⁦@jacques_pepin⁩ and I raise a glass to all the lives you touched so deeply. Thank you. Merci. Gracias. Obrigado. Arigato. Xie-Xie. ⁦@chefjoseandres⁩ ⁦@ericripert⁩ ⁦@andrewzimmern⁩ pic.twitter.com/iqLi23D5aR — Ming Tsai (@mingtsai) June 25, 2019

#BourdainDay June 25th, celebrating his birthday. @Bourdain, I just want to say thank you to all of the beautiful trips you have taken us on, merci to you! https://t.co/5TEb76WA02 — Jacques Torres (@jacquestorres) June 25, 2019

View photos (Screenshot: Jacques Torres via Instagram) More