'Bourdain Day' tributes pour in from the late chef’s family, friends and fans: 'We miss your wit and spark'

    On what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, the internet is filled with tributes to the celebrity chef — including one from his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain.

    Anthony Bourdain is being remembered by family, friends and fans on what would have been his birthday. . (Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

    The martial artist posted a video of Parts Unknown star playing in the pool with his only child, their daughter Ariane. It’s a sound-on post — so you can hear the girl, who is now 12, giggling uncontrollably as she rides on Bourdain’s shoulders while he goes underwater.

    The caption was three emojis — all smiling faces with tears of joy — as well as #BourdainDay, the hashtag started by fellow chefs Eric Ripert, who was his best friend, and José Andrés to encourage people to share tributes and memories.

    Ripert and Andrés were among those wishing Bourdain, who died by suicide on June 8, 2018, peace, love and a very happy birthday on his journey. They toasted him with some beers from Singapore and emphasized that his life should be celebrated.

    Tributes have been rolling in on this side of the world too. Rachael Ray, who was once a target of Bourdain’s criticism, talked about how they ultimately “found common ground through humor, music and food.” She called him “cool,” “brilliant” and said she respected him “very deeply.”

    Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi misses his “wit and spark, she wrote.

    Chopped host Ted Allen shared a throwback of them together.

    Here are some more:

    (Screenshot: Jacques Torres via Instagram)

    CNN, which aired Parts Unknown, is asking for Bourdain’s fans to share their favorite episodes.

    Bourdain was working on an episode of Parts in France when he took his life in his hotel room. Ripert was traveling with him at the time.

    While Bourdain had been in a relationship with actress Asia Argento, he was separated from but still married to his second wife, Busia-Bourdain. She has posted very few times before today, also including a video of their “brave” daughter performing at her concert.

    If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

