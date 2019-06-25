'Bourdain Day' tributes pour in from the late chef’s family, friends and fans: 'We miss your wit and spark'

On what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, the internet is filled with tributes to the celebrity chef — including one from his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain.
The martial artist posted a video of Parts Unknown star playing in the pool with his only child, their daughter Ariane. It’s a sound-on post — so you can hear the girl, who is now 12, giggling uncontrollably as she rides on Bourdain’s shoulders while he goes underwater.
The caption was three emojis — all smiling faces with tears of joy — as well as #BourdainDay, the hashtag started by fellow chefs Eric Ripert, who was his best friend, and José Andrés to encourage people to share tributes and memories.
Ripert and Andrés were among those wishing Bourdain, who died by suicide on June 8, 2018, peace, love and a very happy birthday on his journey. They toasted him with some beers from Singapore and emphasized that his life should be celebrated.
Tributes have been rolling in on this side of the world too. Rachael Ray, who was once a target of Bourdain’s criticism, talked about how they ultimately “found common ground through humor, music and food.” She called him “cool,” “brilliant” and said she respected him “very deeply.”
Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi misses his “wit and spark, she wrote.
Chopped host Ted Allen shared a throwback of them together.
Happy #BourdainDay! If you’ve got memories of @AnthonyBourdain or his work, his birthday is a great day to share them. Here’s one, from a few years ago at the #StarChefs conference in NYC, with chef Marco Pierre White. @mpwgroup @chefjoseandres @ericripert #NoReservations pic.twitter.com/N9SLQzTenc— Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) June 25, 2019
Here are some more:
In celebration of you Tony Bourdain, @jacques_pepin and I raise a glass to all the lives you touched so deeply. Thank you. Merci. Gracias. Obrigado. Arigato. Xie-Xie. @chefjoseandres @ericripert @andrewzimmern pic.twitter.com/iqLi23D5aR— Ming Tsai (@mingtsai) June 25, 2019
#BourdainDay June 25th, celebrating his birthday. @Bourdain, I just want to say thank you to all of the beautiful trips you have taken us on, merci to you! https://t.co/5TEb76WA02— Jacques Torres (@jacquestorres) June 25, 2019
I am fortunate that I got a chance to know Anthony Bourdain. Today, let's carry on the qualities that he possessed: kindness, understanding, compassion, a hunger to learn, and to be a true citizen of the world. #BourdainDay @chefjoseandres @ericripert pic.twitter.com/7xzYhrISgi— Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) June 25, 2019
Anthony Bourdain departed this earth a year ago. Today I join his friends and colleagues to remember his birthday, and celebrate his life and the grand adventures he took us on. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/zI7MAaPJv3— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 25, 2019
I never drink beer. But @Bourdain once invited @AlfredSpellman and I out for a beer. You better believe I drank beer that night. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/GiAclUI0zz— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 25, 2019
On #BourdainDay celebrate your friends and family. Savor the small moments you would normally ignore. And have great conversations! Thank you, Tony! https://t.co/E7WQQnRVSq— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) June 25, 2019
He changed everyone's vision who watched him explore the World.There is no one else in our times to bring us closer than @Bourdain— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 24, 2019
The Legacy of the KING is matched.
Thank you @ericripert @chefjoseandres for adding more light to #BourdainDay
Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/Hx6coRqvRQ
Today we celebrate Tony on what would have been his 63rd birthday. You are beyond missed. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/eOh7oLzTV9— Scott Conant (@conantnyc) June 25, 2019
Cheers to my brother on #BourdainDay 💪🍻 What a great representative he was for #bjj - “I like the fact that it’s a really steep and endless learning curve... It’s easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s certainly the most challenging physically ever.” 🙏🥋 pic.twitter.com/Zyj9OEKza2— Steve Maraboli (@SteveMaraboli) June 25, 2019
To mark #BourdainDay I’m doing some of the things @Bourdain might do: reading, writing, eating, drinking, connecting... living. pic.twitter.com/oOz22BShOt— Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) June 25, 2019
CNN, which aired Parts Unknown, is asking for Bourdain’s fans to share their favorite episodes.
Today is Bourdain Day. Celebrate with his friends @EricRipert and @ChefJoseAndres by sharing your favorite episodes of Parts Unknown #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/zkjRfvGAVp— CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2019
Bourdain was working on an episode of Parts in France when he took his life in his hotel room. Ripert was traveling with him at the time.
While Bourdain had been in a relationship with actress Asia Argento, he was separated from but still married to his second wife, Busia-Bourdain. She has posted very few times before today, also including a video of their “brave” daughter performing at her concert.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
