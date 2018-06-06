Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen are friendly exes at son's high school graduation

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen have the whole co-parenting thing down. The Walking Dead star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel attended their 18-year-old son’s high school graduation together and proudly showed off photos on Instagram.

Christensen, 49, looked happy posing alongside her ex and their son, Mingus.

The model, clad in a green dress for the special occasion, also shared a video of the trio walking with the graduate.

Reedus, 49, scored some big points with fans by singling out Christensen on the special occasion in a sweet post.

The actor and model dated from 1998 to 2003 after meeting through photographer Yelena Yemchuk. “I guess Helena saw a picture of me and said, ‘Who’s that?’ and Yelena goes, ‘Oh, that’s f ****** Norman’ and took Helena to meet me at a friend’s birthday party,” Reedus recalled to the New York Post.

Reedus admitted there were challenges at first in co-parenting their son. “When Mingus was smaller, it was a little harder, going from two places,” he shared. But now “he has the best of both worlds. The only hard part is, ‘Where are his sweatpants? Are they at your house or at my house?’”

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen take Mingus to a Cirque du Soleil event in 2003. (Photo: Getty Images)

The actor also said in the 2014 Post interview that he and Christensen remained friends. “She’s a really cool girl,” he stated. “She’s really smart, and we laugh at the same crap.”

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC show, is now dating Diane Kruger. While the Inglourious Basterds actress was absent from Tuesday’s festivities. It has been reported — but not confirmed — that she is pregnant with Reedus’ child. It will be her first and his second.

Kruger, 41, split with longtime love Joshua Jackson in 2016 after 10 years together. This week, it was revealed that the Dawson’s Creek actor has moved on as well, with E! reporting he is dating Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith.

