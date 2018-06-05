Kendra Wilkinson live-tweets argument with Hank Baskett after feeling 'threatened'

So much for conscious uncoupling. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s split seems to have turned nasty, according to the reality star.

Wilkinson live-tweeted a fight she was having with her estranged husband in a series of since-deleted posts. “Why is Hank recording me right now. Please tell him to leave me alone and stop,” the former Girls Next Door star wrote, per E! News.

View photos Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on Feb. 4, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Maxim) More

The Kendra on Top star also wrote that Baskett blamed her for “his football career ending.”

“He’s blaming me for cheating while pregnant,” she added. Wilkinson is likely referring to the 2012 scandal when the former NFL player allegedly cheated on her with a transgender model while she was eight months’ pregnant.

“I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me,” she said in a final tweet. “I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

View photos @KendraWilkinson (Image: Twitter) More

After deleting the posts, Wilkinson returned to Twitter, explaining that she posted the tweets because she “felt threatened.”

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s*** on. I’m so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

She added, “When u feel like u give [the] best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

Those tweets have been deleted as well.

In April, Wilkinson and Baskett announced the end of their marriage after nearly a decade together. However, the couple seemed amicable. “U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she explained on Instagram. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.” The soon-to-be exes even continued living together with their two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 4.

However, Wilkinson has been quite emotional on social media over the past few months, talking about heartache and wanting to move on.

What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

E! News said a source claimed that Baskett has been “taking big digs at Kendra to get under her skin.”

“He knows what bothers her most,” it says the source added. “He sees that she is trying to move on and wants to date again, and it’s something that triggers him. It has been an ongoing battle between the two. … This has been happening a lot throughout the divorce process. There is a lot of animosity.”

Hopefully they can get back to a good place.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: