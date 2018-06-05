The Robsten saga continues! Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are photographed at a party in L.A.

The Twilight saga officially ended years ago, but the Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson story continues. Some really grainy new photos apparently show them hanging out again — and needless to say, Twihards have feelings about it.

The exes, who broke up in 2013 after one of the most high-profile celebrity cheating scandals, were snapped outside Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Friday. They were both attending Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party.

These photos aren’t as clear as the ones of Stewart kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders (the mega scandal from the summer of 2012). They’re incredibly grainy. But in one photo, you can see K-Stew standing outside as some people approach her.

Another shot shows Rob walking next to the guy wearing the denim top, black pants, and white sneakers, photographed in the first photo.

Then there is this crazy photo, which truly could be of anyone — is that my dad? Aunt Ginny, is that you? — but it purportedly shows the exes standing next to each other outside a few moments later.

And we’ll nip one rumor in the bud. In the second photo, he’s not holding Kristen’s hand. Thank you, Twihard sleuths. It’s a bag … maybe carrying one of his trucker hats for her. (She always used to wear his clothes when they were together. Remember?)