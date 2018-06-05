The Robsten saga continues! Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are photographed at a party in L.A.

The Twilight saga officially ended years ago, but the Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson story continues. Some really grainy new photos apparently show them hanging out again — and needless to say, Twihards have feelings about it.
The exes, who broke up in 2013 after one of the most high-profile celebrity cheating scandals, were snapped outside Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Friday. They were both attending Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party.
These photos aren’t as clear as the ones of Stewart kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders (the mega scandal from the summer of 2012). They’re incredibly grainy. But in one photo, you can see K-Stew standing outside as some people approach her.
Another shot shows Rob walking next to the guy wearing the denim top, black pants, and white sneakers, photographed in the first photo.
Then there is this crazy photo, which truly could be of anyone — is that my dad? Aunt Ginny, is that you? — but it purportedly shows the exes standing next to each other outside a few moments later.
And we’ll nip one rumor in the bud. In the second photo, he’s not holding Kristen’s hand. Thank you, Twihard sleuths. It’s a bag … maybe carrying one of his trucker hats for her. (She always used to wear his clothes when they were together. Remember?)
Oh the Epic Robsten hand holding is a paper bag poor Yep #Fail #Liars pic.twitter.com/20qq3fI7Ux
— Anti_Baby_Brigade (@anticultrobsten) June 5, 2018
Needless to say, news of this onscreen and offscreen pair being seen together again gives the internet feelings. Primarily, good ones from people excited over this development.
i still cry about Rob & Kristen breaking up
— carmen ❁ (@carmenanalise) June 5, 2018
Just saw Robs pic with Kristen, can't lie and say my heart didn't speed faster like the old times…
— Laura (@sg_lauraa) June 5, 2018
i still hope rob and kristen get back together. and brad and angelina. pic.twitter.com/SJksHaGaYl
— ♡ (@laurenmartz) June 5, 2018
I am an adult. I have a career and an electric toothbrush. I make my bed in the morning. WHY ARE KRISTEN AND ROB HANGING OUT IS THAT PHOTO MANIPULATED IS THAT HIS HAND HOLDING HERS I MAY DIE.
— Rebecca Serle (@RebeccaASerle) June 5, 2018
Wait what. Rob and Kristen talking? In the same frame? Together? And they're not in a plane so this time they could have avoided each other? pic.twitter.com/92kb9syHiZ
— Hobo Cuteness (@SashaRK27) June 3, 2018
Rob and Kristen 'together ' again #2012again pic.twitter.com/snSF8bjZTh
— (@anny_packer) June 4, 2018
The two met when they were cast as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the amazingly popular Twilight franchise. They became an item a year later after she ended a romance. Fast-forward to the summer of 2012 when she was photographed kissing Sanders, who was married to model Liberty Ross, and when she publicly admitted to cheating, issuing an apology to Rob. Just a few months later, however, they worked things out. Well, for a while — they split for good in 2013.
Since that time, Rob became engaged to FKA twigs, which the internet had a hard time digesting. The engagement was called off in October. Kristen has primarily been dating women since the split, most recently model Stella Maxwell, since last year, after romances with Alicia Cargile, Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski, and St. Vincent.
So, if nothing else, here’s to the enduring friendship of Robsten.
