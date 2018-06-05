Johnny Depp hits the stage as source says there's 'no need to be concerned' amid health speculation

Nothing to see here. Johnny Depp hit the stage with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, in Berlin on Monday night amid worry over his health.

The actor and musician alarmed fans when he appeared thinner in photos taken over the weekend, but Depp looked like — well, Johnny Depp at last night’s gig.

A source close to Depp also assures Yahoo Entertainment there is “no need to be concerned.”

“He is healthy,” says the insider.

The band posted photos on their official Instagram page of the crew, including one snap of the Murder on the Orient Express star covering David Bowie’s song “Heroes.”

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry — who is a member of the Hollywood Vampires, along with Alice Cooper — also shared a shot of a healthy-looking Depp alongside Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

And McKagan posted a photo of his own.

While Depp is busy touring in between films, he might also be busy in court. He just sued a British tabloid for libel over a story calling him a “wife-beater.”

Depp is taking the Sun to task for a post in the publication titled “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” (The post has since been retitled without the term “wife-beater.”) He is also suing the columnist who authored the article. Editors, you’ve been warned.

