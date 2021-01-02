Nicki Minaj shares new photos of baby son: 'Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job'

Nicki Minaj is sharing photos of her newborn son for the first time. (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Nicki Minaj is sharing the first full photos of her baby son on Instagram.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old rapper, who gave birth to her first child on Sept. 30, published an adorable slideshow of photos writing, “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

She added, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

In the images, the child, whose name was not announced, sits in an infant seat wearing designer clothing from Burberry, Versace and Fendi and a gold necklace spelling out “Papa Bear.” A video captioned “Best of 2020” showed the baby wearing a red-and-green sweatsuit. Prior to Saturday, fans had only seen the baby’s tiny foot in a wedding anniversary Instagram tribute.

In October 2019, Minaj wed Kenneth Petty, 42, dropping the news on Instagram with a video showing “Mr.” and “Mrs.” coffee mugs and “Bride” and “Groom” baseball hats. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty,” she wrote, along with their wedding date. Months earlier, the “Moment 4 Life” singer had changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty, driving fans wild with speculation.

Last week, Minaj shared her motherhood story on Twitter, including feeling her unborn baby kick, the moment her water broke while she was “butt naked” after a shower and the delivery, which lasted two and a half hours. The first-time mom also confessed that nursing and pumping breast milk was painful.

“He had no problem breastfeeding,” tweeted Minaj. “He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

Story continues

The singer also revealed which celebrities gave advice and gifts (Ciara and Ariana Grande) and promised to eventually reveal her son’s name.

Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. https://t.co/2FGBnQOp3T — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out. https://t.co/gzN45j6V6z — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes https://t.co/SdF9CXMdF3 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: