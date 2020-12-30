Anwar Hadid clarifies comments about COVID-19 vaccine: 'I'm not anti-vax'

Model Anwar Hadid has clarified his remarks about vaccines. (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Anwar Hadid has insisted he is not "anti-vax" after recently telling fans he would "absolutely not" get a coronavirus vaccine.

In a Q&A hosted on his Instagram Story last week, the 21-year-old model said: "Either I just don't get [the virus] or I get it, and God willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally."

Clarifying his comments, Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, said he wanted to "continue to learn" about how he could "protect" himself.

“I’m not ‘anti vax,’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually, looking at positive and possible negative effects,” he wrote on an Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

Hadid, who is dating Dua Lipa, sparked controversy after suggesting he would not take the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others.”

The brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid added that he “never meant to offend anyone” and offered thanks to “frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time.”

“I can’t expect you all [to] know where my heart and head is at and that’s where I went wrong, I will be more aware,” he finished.

Anwar is currently dating singer Dua Lipa, with the Grammy-nominated star spending Christmas with the Hadids.

In pictures posted to Lipa's Instagram account, she was joined by her boyfriend and his famous sisters as well as their mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier this year, although they haven't revealed her face in social media snaps.

