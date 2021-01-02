Serena Williams shows off dance moves, makes 'tough choices' in 'Tricky' TikTok challenge

Serena Williams is the latest star to accept the "It's Tricky" challenge on TikTok. (Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Serena Williams is the latest celeb to accept the “It’s Tricky” challenge, a TikTok trend in which people answer questions set to Run-DMC’s song “It’s Tricky.”

The meme, which surfaced in November, depicts players choosing between two options (vodka or beer, fine dining or fast food, sporty or lazy) presented on the right and left sides of the screen and dancing in the direction of their pick, to the famous 1986 rap tune. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gordon Ramsay and his teen daughter Tilly and Mindy Kaling have all participated.

“Those are some tough choices,” Williams, 39, captioned her Friday post. The first option was Compton, Calif., where she and sister Venus Williams, also a tennis star, were raised or Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where the siblings purchased a home in 2018. After sashaying toward her hometown, Williams next chose the Wimbleton tennis tournament, which she won seven times, over the U.S. Open, which she won six times.

As to whether Williams prefers an evening in or out, the pro, who shares 3-year-old daughter Olympia with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, chose the tamer option, then darted to the opposite side.

And when presented with restaurant chains Popeyes and Krispy Krunchy, Williams appeared undecided before opting for the second.

When facing 2020 or 2021, Williams sprinted toward the future, a similar gesture from other celebs who celebrated New Year’s Eve with social media posts that condemned the coronavirus pandemic.

