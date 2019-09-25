Nick Cannon says he'll be 'unapologetic' about his views on daytime talk show

Nick Cannon has been a staple on television since his days on All That. But in 2020 he’s planning to extend his screen time, by launching his very own syndicated talk show.

Cannon tells Yahoo Entertainment that the daily show he’s both hosting and producing will provide a new perspective on him, beyond what audiences have seen in his work on Wild ‘N Out, America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

“I speak my mind, I’m unapologetic about my views. But I like to have a good time,” Cannon said. “I feel like I’m a people person, so I feel like you’ll see me. People know me for different things, but to be able to tune in every day and get it all in one place, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The entrepreneur and entertainer won’t be leaving his other gigs. In fact, his hit sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out was renewed through season 16, before the 14th season even began.

Meanwhile, he’s preparing for Wednesday’s season 2 premiere of Fox’s The Masked Singer, which he also hosts.

“I had the option to know [the talent] if I wanted to, but that would take all the fun out of it,” Cannon said. “We’re all gonna discover it together.”

As for how the 38-year-old ensures that both he and his shows remain successful and relevant, Cannon said that he’s “paying attention.”

“Knowing how to reinvent yourself, diversifying the brand,” Cannon continued. “And more importantly, allowing this generation to dictate what’s popping.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.