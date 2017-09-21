New 'Murder on the Orient Express' trailer amps up the mystery

This November, book a ride on the famed Orient Express to soak in the Eurasian countryside, spend some quality time with a few familiar faces… and witness murder most foul. The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 mystery is, itself, a throwback to lavish ’30s-era studio productions like Grand Hotel, which billed themselves as being filled with “more stars than there are Heaven.” In this case, Orient Express director Kenneth Branagh — who also stars Christie’s mustachioed detective, Hercule Poirot — surrounds himself with a cast that appeals to every audience demographic from Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi to Daisy Ridley and Leslie Odom Jr. The just-released second trailer for the film showcases its A-list ensemble and production values, which should go a long way towards making Christie’s oft-adapted story feel fresh and new. (Watch the trailer above.)

In case you haven’t read Murder on the Orient Express in a few years, the murder victim in question is Ratchett (played by Johnny Depp), Poirot’s neighbor on the train who is killed by a mysterious assailant in the dark of night. It’s the sleuth’s job to ferret out the guilty party. But who could it be? The widow, Mrs. Hubbard (Michelle Pfeiffer)? The missionary, Pilar Estravados (Penélope Cruz)? Or the cigarette smoking assistant, Hector MacQueen (Josh Gad)? If you already know the answer, don’t spoil it for the rest of us. We’ll crack the case when the movie premieres on Nov. 10.

