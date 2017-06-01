'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer: Meet the First-Class Cast

Agatha Christie is the best-selling author of all time, and 1934’s Murder on the Orient Express may be her best known novel. It’s been adapted for the screen twice, most recently in 1974 by director Sidney Lumet. It’ll get a new all-star version this fall, courtesy of Kenneth Branagh, who both directs the potential holiday blockbuster and stars in it as Christie’s famed sleuth, Hercule Poirot. And as the highly anticipated film’s first trailer (watch it above) shows, he’ll be eyeing suspects played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr. ,and Josh Gad all play rail passengers under deep suspicion when a murder is committed aboard the Orient Express luxury train. The new clip lets us glimpse all the potential culprits, identified one by one in a long pan through the dining car of the enormous locomotive. The clip builds up to the introduction of Branagh’s Poirot, who announces himself as “probably the greatest detective in the world” — a pronouncement that’s almost as bold and over-the-top as his gigantic face-hugging mustache. Murder on the Orient Express pulls into theaters on Nov. 10.

Watch a 1974 trailer for Sidney Lumet’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: