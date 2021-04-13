Billboards supporting Morgan Wallen pop up in Nashville ahead of ACMs, 2 months after racial slur controversy

Fans show support for Morgan Wallen, seen here at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, months after racial slur controversy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Multiple billboards supporting Morgan Wallen appeared in Nashville this week ahead of Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs). The 27-year-old singer, one of country music's hottest rising stars, was deemed ineligible for the 56th ceremony after he was caught on video using the N-word.

Country Now reports there are at least six billboards around highly trafficked areas of Nashville. They all read "His Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year" with a mullet silhouette resembling Wallen. One billboard features the line, "Support That Boy From East Tennessee." A third has Wallen's signature word "GAHT" written on it. A fourth has "Mark 11:25," which is a Bible verse about forgiveness.

A group of fans have reportedly taken credit for the billboards.

Six fan-funded @MorganWallen billboards have appeared throughout downtown Nashville ahead of the 2021 #ACMAwards! https://t.co/a35wl7hyyf — Music Mayhem Magazine (@xMusicMayhemx) April 12, 2021

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a spokesperson for Wallen, but did not immediately receive a response.

In February, Wallen apologized after leaked video showed him using the racial slur.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," the "Whiskey Glasses" singer said in a statement. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Backlash within the industry was swift. He was dropped by radio stations and Big Loud Records suspended Wallen's contract indefinitely. The Academy of Country Music issued a statement saying Wallen, who was nominated for new artist of the year in 2020, would be ineligible this year.

Wallen's most recent album Dangerous: The Double Album wasn't eligible for this year's awards, though, as it was released after the December cut-off. However, his hit songs "More Than My Hometown" and "7 Summers" both were, and they likely would have received some nominations.

Wallen's fans are very passionate. His album sales surged after the controversy, with Dangerous: The Double Album spending 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1. In the 65-year history of the Billboard album chart, it's only the third time an album has done that out the gate. The last was in 1987 with Whitney Houston's Whitney reaching that milestone.

