Morgan Freeman, voice of God, says you should get the COVID-19 vaccine

Morgan Freeman has a booming, confident and patient voice that makes everything sound wise and good. Perhaps because of that, the Oscar winner has narrated several documentaries, including National Geographic's The Story of God. He even played God in the 2003 comedy Bruce Almighty and its 2007 sequel, Evan Almighty.

Now, in a new PSA from the Creative Coalition, he's speaking up to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me," Freeman says from what appears to be his home library in the 45-second spot released Monday. "So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine."

The 83-year-old explains that it's the neighborly thing to do.

"In math, it's called the distributive property. In people, it's called taking care of one another," says Freeman, who last appeared in Netflix's Coming 2 America. "Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."

He adds, "This is your shot."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 62.4 million Americans — or 18.8 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated. However, vaccine hesitancy persists, and the Biden administration announced last week the launch a widespread public awareness campaign involving 275 organizations.

