Pandemic-delayed 'Friends' reunion is set for next week, David Schwimmer offers new details

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Schwimmer is spilling tea about the
David Schwimmer is spilling tea about the "Friends" reunion. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for AMC)

It’s finally happening!

Friends star David Schwimmer confirmed during a Friday appearance on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show that he will be shooting the hugely anticipated cast reunion next week in Los Angeles. The gang — Schwimmer plus Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry — will reassemble on the same stage at the Warner Bros. lot where they filmed the sitcom for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004.

Norton asked Schwimmer to clarify whether he would appearing as himself or as his character, Ross, in the HBO Max special.

“I’ll be myself,” Schwimmer said. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character … so it’s all, we’re all ourselves. The real people.”

But not the entire time.

“There is one section of it that, I don’t want to give away, but where we, we all read something,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Graham Norton Show (@thegrahamnortonshowofficial)

The gang was originally supposed to reunite much earlier. The project, titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” was announced in November 2019, but it was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

From left, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow star in
From left, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow star in "Friends." (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

While no air date has been announced, Perry said in November that it would air in March, which obviously didn’t happen.

When it does become available, along with audiences are sure to watch. The show’s finale on May 6, 2004, attracted a staggering 52.46 million viewers. HBO Max announced in July that Friends — where all 236 episodes are already available at the streamer — is its most popular TV offering.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Friends’ Reunion for HBO Max Finally Sets Production Date

    After a delayed start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotly anticipated “Friends” reunion is finally set to film next week — the week of April 5 — a source tells Variety. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will reunite on a Warner Bros. soundstage for the HBO […]

  • Game Changers: Malcolm Spellman on his rise from stealing comic books to running Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    Marvel's latest hit-maker reflects on the frustrations he faced navigating Hollywood before writing "Empire" and creating "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

  • ‘Friends’: HBO Max Reunion Special To Shoot Next Week

    The Friends reunion special, one of the most high-profile TV casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to finally start shooting. Sources have confirmed that HBO Max’s unscripted special will begin taping in Los Angeles next week. HBO Max declined to comment. It will feature the gang – Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa […]

  • David Schwimmer Reveals Exciting News About the Friends Reunion

    Friends fans have a reason to get excited: David Schwimmer has shared fantastic news about the anticipated cast reunion for HBO Max.

  • Friends Reunion Special (Finally) Set to Film This Month for HBO Max

    It’s. Finally. Happening. HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion is set to film next week, our sister site Deadline reports. All six of the classic sitcom’s original stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — will appear in the unscripted event, which they’re also executive-producing alongside series creators […]

  • Exclusive: Nielsen finds nostalgia fuels interest in classic TV comedies during pandemic

    "Friends" was the most-watched comedy on TV during pandemic-influenced 2020, but "Family Matters" and "George Lopez" showed bigger viewer spikes.

  • Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds After He Tries to Troll Her with 'Who Wore It Better?' Meme

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turned their COVID-19 vaccine outfits into some friendly competition

  • 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley says season 'wasn't edited' the way she expected

    The 40-year-old who ended her season early for contestant Dale Moss reflects on the "perfect fairytale" that she had hoped for.

  • Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books

    Netflix’s “Bridgerton” has been a hit for the streaming service since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on Christmas Day. And following the April 2 announcement that star Rege-Jean Page will not appear in the show’s upcoming second season, TheWrap thought we’d give all of you adoring “Bridgerton” viewers an explainer about the plot for Season 2, in order to shed some light on why Page’s fan-favorite character is not included. What you probably know by now is that the first season of “Bridgerton” was adapted by series creator Chris Van Dusen from author Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Duke and I,” which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor on the series) and Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Page). But what you might not know is that book is the first in a series of eight, each one devoted to a different Bridgerton sibling. So while “Bridgerton” Season 1 focuses heavily on Daphne and Simon’s romance — and their happy ending — Van Dusen told TheWrap in December that he would, ultimately, like to explore the stories of all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters. Also Read: Rege-Jean Page Will Not Appear in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 And it turns out that is what the show will be doing in its second season, which goes into production this month and focuses on the love life of Daphne’s brother Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who is played by Jonathan Bailey on “Bridgerton.” This means Van Dusen and Rhimes are keeping in step with the order of Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels, as Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” is all about Anthony. Now that you know all that, the Friday announcement that Page will not appear on Season 2 might make more sense. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Receives IMDb Breakout Starmeter Award (Exclusive) “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page, who had only signed on and been contracted for the first season of “Bridgerton,” told Variety Friday of his early conversations with Rhimes and other producers about joining the show in the role of Simon. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” Page added: “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.” Though Page is not appearing on Season 2, Dynevor will continue on “Bridgerton” in her role as Daphne, remaining a vital part of the series, and Page’s Simon will also continue to live on within the “Bridgerton” world as Daphne’s husband, an individual with knowledge of production tells TheWrap. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Casts Simone Ashley as Female Lead Netflix let “Bridgerton’s” anonymous narrator, Lady Whistledown, make the announcement Page was leaving the show herself in a statement via the show’s social media accounts: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown” “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing,” Page wrote in a quote-tweet of the statement. Representatives for Page did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment Friday. Rhimes seemed to attempt to comfort fans who are bummed by the news Page won’t appear in Season 2 with her own tweet Friday, writing: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever” Here’s the description for “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” from Quinn’s “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1”: “The season has opened for the year of 1814, and there is little reason to hope that we will see any noticeable change from 1813. The ranks of society are once again filled with Ambitious Mamas, whose only aim is to see their Darling Daughters married off to Determined Bachelors. Discussion amongst the Mamas fingers Lord Bridgerton as this year’s most eligible catch, and indeed, if the poor man’s hair looks ruffled and windblown, it is because he cannot go anywhere without some young miss batting her eyelashes with such vigor and speed as to create a breeze of hurricane force. Perhaps the only young lady not interested in Lord Bridgerton is Miss Katherine Sheffield, and in fact, her demeanor toward the viscount occasionally borders on the hostile. And that is why, Dear Reader, This Author feels a match between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Sheffield would be just the thing to enliven an otherwise ordinary season. – Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, 13 April 1814” In February, Netflix revealed that “Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley will star alongside Bailey in Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” playing Kate Sharma, the main love interest for Anthony. Per Netflix, Kate is described as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools-Anthony Bridgerton very much included.” As you can see, the character’s name has been changed from Kate Sheffield in the book to Kate Sharma, as the “Bridgerton” creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname. In case you were wondering, here is the chronological breakdown for Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels: Anthony – Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me” Benedict – Book 3, “An Offer From a Gentleman” Colin – Book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” Daphne – Book 1, “The Duke and I” Eloise – Book 5, “To Sir Phillip, With Love” Francesca – Book 6, “When He Was Wicked” Gregory – Book 8, “On the Way to the Wedding” Hyacinth – Book 7, “It’s in His Kiss” If TheWrap’s dear readers would like to find out more about what Van Dusen is planning for Season 2 — and beyond — they can head over here. Read original story Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books At TheWrap

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges

    Jen Shah was ordered to pay $1 million personal bond as the judge said she could be a flight risk.

  • Why One Expert Is Hesitant to Compare Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interviews

    A royal expert weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which many viewers found similar to a controversial interview by his late mother Princess Diana.

  • ‘The Goldbergs’: ABC Teases George Segal’s Final Episode, Sets Special Tribute To Late Actor

    ABC’s The Goldbergs will bid its final farewell to George Segal as Pops when late actor’s final appearance on the family comedy airs next week. On Wednesday, April 7, ABC will air the final The Goldbergs episode featuring Segal as Albert “Pops” Solomon, the family’s big-hearted grandfather. The episode, titled “Couple Off” starts at 8 […]

  • Armie Hammer Drops Out Of Upcoming Broadway Production ‘The Minutes’

    Armie Hammer has withdrawn from the planned 2022 Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ The Minutes, producers confirmed today. The news is the latest hit to Hammer’s career in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations and an LAPD rape investigation. “I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made […]

  • The Best Digital Cameras for Beginners Will Help You Shoot Like A Pro

    From DSLRs to point and shoot cameras, getting started with a higher-quality camera doesn't have to be intimidating

  • Battle for Premier League top four heats up

    Manchester City already have one hand on the Premier League trophy but the battle for the top four is likely to go down to the wire as a clutch of clubs seek to join Europe's elite next season.

  • Is NASCAR's Next-Gen Car Compatible with Bristol Dirt?

    'I feel like it would be mud-bogging with an IndyCar if we took this car to the dirt next year.'

  • Takedown request: Eliminated 'Masked Singer' monster is controversial YouTuber

    The Grandpa Monster was the cutest character of this season, but when he was unmasked, he turned out to be not so cuddly after all.

  • Revisiting controversial 'The Kennedys' miniseries 10 years later: 'They're not gonna air it'

    After the History Channel dropped it, the miniseries aired on Reelz 10 years ago this week.

  • Inside Emma Stone’s “Incredible” First Few Weeks of Motherhood With Her Baby Girl

    Emma Stone, who welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary in March, thinks motherhood is "everything and more,” according to a source close to the Oscar winner.

  • Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about her career, second acts and what she learned from Regis Philbin

    In a career spanning more than 40 years, Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about what she's learned in her new book, "It's Never Too Late."