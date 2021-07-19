Mick Jagger, 77, hugs son and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 34, in rare family photo

Mick Jagger is featured in a rare picture for girlfriend Melanie Hamrick's birthday, who is 43 years younger. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are still going strong!

Fans got a rare glimpse into the Rolling Stones frontman's private life over the weekend when Hamrick shared a family photo in honor of her 34th birthday. In the snapshot, the ballerina is seen kissing Jagger, 77, as they embrace their 4-year-old son, Deveraux.

"Feeling all the love today," she captioned the picture.

Hamrick's social media feed is filled with images of her dancing — and of her little boy — but Jagger isn't typically featured.

Model Luciana Gimenez, the mother of Jagger's 22-year-old son, Lucas, is among those who commented on Sunday's snapshot.

"Happy bday!" she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Jagger has eight kids, ranging from the ages of 4 to 50, with five women. Karis is his oldest, whom he shares with actress, Marsha Hunt. The rocker has been married only once — to Bianca Jagger in the '70s — and they had daughter, Jade, 49. He very publicly moved on with model, Jerry Hall, with whom he shares four children: Lizzie, 37, James, 35, Georgia, 29, and 23-year-old Gabriel.

Jagger's kids, Georgia and Lucas, recently hung out together in California.

The Grammy winner hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship with Hamrick, a choreographer and former ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, although they reportedly started dating in 2014. Last year, he purchased a a $1.98 million home for her near Sarasota, Florida, according to People.

