Halsey gives birth to first child, Ender Ridley Aydin

Halsey gives birth to her first baby with boyfriend, Alev Aydin. (Photo: Reuters)

Halsey is a mom! The 26-year-old gave birth to her first child with partner, Alev Aydin, on July 14. The singer shared the happy news with fans Monday on Instagram, including two snapshots of their little one: Ender Ridley Aydin.

"Gratitude," Halsey captioned their first family photo. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Halsey, who goes by pronouns she and they, didn't specify a gender with Ender's birth announcement. But they did share an intimate breastfeeding moment.

Halsey surprised fans in January when she announced she was pregnant. It was also the first confirmation she was dating Aydin, a screenwriter who is working on a biopic about her life.

"The judginess started from the beginning," they recently told Allure. "Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I’m supposed to start a family with.' A lot of people had opinions about that."

Halsey added, "Nobody knew I was dating someone... As if people were entitled to an update, like, 'I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....' I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't."

Halsey has been open about many aspects of her life, though, including reproductive health challenges. They suffered a miscarriage in 2015 and had multiple surgeries in the years that followed to treat endometriosis, in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of one’s uterus grows outside of it. The painful disorder can lead to infertility.

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do," she told The Guardian in 2019. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

Story continues

The singer, who is celebrating "pregnant and postpartum bodies" on her new album cover, was hopeful she would have a child one day.

"[Motherhood's] looking like something that’s gonna happen for me," they shared. "That's a miracle."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: