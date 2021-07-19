'Law & Order: SVU' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder

Isaiah Stokes, an actor who most recently appeared on the hit show Power, has been indicted for murder and other crimes in connection to a fatal shooting in Queens, N.Y.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says in a statement.

Stokes has appeared in a handful of popular television shows since the mid-aughts, including Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans and Blue Bloods.

Power and Law & Order: SVU actor, Isaiah Stokes, has been arrested for murder. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 41-year-old was indicted Friday on three charges: murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The shooting occurred in Feb. 2021.

According to a press release from the D.A.'s office, video surveillance footage places Stokes at the scene of the crime as he approached the driver's side window of a car carrying the victim, 37-year-old Tyrone Jones. The actor allegedly fired 11 gunshots into the car. Jones died of his injuries.

Stokes is due in court to be arraigned on Monday. If convicted on all charges, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

