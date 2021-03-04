Meghan Markle defended by 'Suits' EP amid bullying claims: She's 'a good person'

Meghan Markle's former colleagues are coming to her defense amid reports she bullied staff at Kensington Palace.

An explosive report from The Times of London claimed Markle was the subject of an email complaint sent to Buckingham Palace's HR department in October 2018 over supposed concerns about her "unacceptable behavior" towards staff.

After the news made headlines, Suits executive producer Jon Cowan called Markle a "good person thirst into an unimaginable world." Markle starred on the show from 2011 to 2018.

"Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person," he tweeted on Wednesday. "I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

Writer Angela Harvey, who worked on a set in Toronto near where Suits filmed, claimed Markle was "loved" by the crew on her show.

I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond. https://t.co/451hrQB94r — angela harvey (@nationsfilm) March 3, 2021

Buckingham Palace released a surprising statement saying it's launching an investigation into allegations of Markle's behavior in wake of the report. A rep for the Duchess of Sussex said she was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

The drama in the press comes days before Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air Sunday. (It was taped before the Times report was released.)

"How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Winfrey asks Markle in a preview clip.

"I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle replies.

During the special, Duchess Meghan tells Oprah: “I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” pic.twitter.com/w74YyXpP79 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 4, 2021

A friend of the couple told Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, the couple anticipated a smear campaign ahead of the interview.

"Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run-up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting," a source told Scobie for Harper's Bazaar.

However, Markle, who is pregnant with her second child, was reportedly speechless by the Times report.

