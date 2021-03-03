'School of Rock' star Rivkah Reyes on how child fame led to 'raging' addiction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rivkah Reyes, who starred in School of Rock as a kid, reflects on how child stardom led to addiction.
Rivkah Reyes, who starred in School of Rock as a kid, reflects on how child stardom led to addiction. (Photo: Everett Collection/Rivkah Reyes via Instagram)

Child star Rivkah Reyes is opening up about the cost of fame at a young age, a timely topic given the conversation launched after Framing Britney Spears.

Reyes, who played bass player Katie in 2003's School of Rock, explained to The New York Post how being sexualized at a young age took a toll on them later in life. (The actor uses the gender-neutral pronouns they/them.) It also led to addiction and self-harm.

Reyes landed the role in the Jack Black film at age 10. They said they soon "felt unsafe existing," explaining they feel a "kind of parallel" to Britney Spears's story. After playing the schoolgirl onscreen, grown men started commenting about how they couldn't "wait 'til she's 18" on internet message boards. One man tried to take pictures of them in sixth grade while at school, which became an unpleasant place for many reasons.

"Especially after production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground," Reyes recalled. "I was literally followed around the school with people chanting 'School of Rock.'"

Reyes became "a raging addict," using food, drugs, sex, alcohol and self-harm as coping mechanisms from ages 14 to 24, per the Post. Reyes was convinced they'd never be anything but "the girl from School of Rock." They hoped if they could land a bigger role in the industry, the bullying would stop.

But Reyes, now 28, has no regrets about doing the film.

"It was nothing but love and support," Reyes said of the experience. "I have never lost gratitude for that, or wish that I wasn’t part of it."

In fact, the School of Rock kids all keep in touch. Reyes shared that there is a group text with the actors and the former co-stars have had various reunions through the years.

Now, Reyes is focused on their next chapter after overcoming "a lot of demons." They will launch a podcast this spring called Where Are We Now, which will give other child stars a platform.

"To quote Britney," they said, "I'm stronger than yesterday."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • 'School of Rock' star says child stardom lead to bullying and addiction

    Rivkah Reyes, the former child star who played 10-year-old bass player Katie in School of Rock, has said that the role lead to being bullied at school.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Janet Jackson Two-Night Documentary Event Set at Lifetime and A&E

    Janet Jackson’s life story will get the documentary treatment next year from Lifetime and A&E to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first album. At its virtual upfront today, the A+E Networks group highlighted its upcoming programming slate and announced that Lifetime and A&E have ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event with the working titled […]

  • School of Rock child star Rivkah Reyes says role resulted in bullying and ‘raging addiction’

    Actor appeared in 2003 film alongside Jack Black

  • Hilary Duff says the death of the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot was 'a big disappointment'

    She also talked about what her signature character would be like in 2021.

  • ‘Thunder Force’ Trailer: Netflix Gives Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Their Superhero Tentpole

    Netflix's new superhero comedy sees this powerhouse duo playing best friends who team up to save the world.

  • Eddie Huang remembers late rapper and 'Boogie' star Pop Smoke: 'He wasn't scared of anything'

    Restaurateur-turned-filmmaker Eddie Huang pays tribute to late rapper Pop Smoke, who stars in his new film "Boogie."

  • Amy Poehler, 'Moxie' cast talk high school movie centered around toppling the patriarchy

    Amy Poehler directs and co-stars in "Moxie," a comedic drama about high school females rising up against sexism.

  • TikTok forms an EU Safety Advisory Council following scrutiny from regulators

    TikTok has formed a nine-member Safety Advisory Council in Europe to help shape its content moderation policies and practices

  • Britney Spears shares rare photo of sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14

    Britney Spears can't believe her "two babies" — Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 — are now young men.

  • ‘The Real World’ Star Eric Nies Wasn’t Allowed to Live With the Cast for Paramount+ Reunion Series

    Paramount+’s upcoming “Real World” reunion series will bring the entire original cast to the same New York City loft they shared in 1992 — with one major exception. Eric Nies, one of the MTV reality show’s seven original stars, was forced to stay in a hotel room apart from the other housemates and video call in for the duration of filming, he told the The New York Times. Nies said he couldn’t explain why he wasn’t able to live with the rest of the cast (which, after all, is the entire premise of “The Real World”), saying only that it was “definitely not by my choice.” The six other original cast members — Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi and Kevin Powell — were all reunited in person at the SoHo loft where their original season was set. Also Read: Original 'Real World: New York' Cast to Reunite for Paramount+ Revival As previously reported, “The Real World Homecoming” will premiere March 4 upon the launch of ViacomCBS’s newly rebranded streaming service Paramount+. The cast will revisit memorable moments from the groundbreaking reality series’ first season and discuss how the show transformed their lives. “Hopefully we’ve reached this level where the slings and arrows and heatedness can mature into a rational conversation and a real discourse,” Blasband told the Times. “Because that’s what we need in this country. We’ve become a combative society, and in that combat, we lose reason.” However, a trailer for the series, released last week, seems to suggest not so much has changed in the nearly 30 years since “The Real World” first aired. The two-minute clip showed tearful conversations about how much being on the show affected them all personally, as well as at least one heated confrontation that led to a cast member storming off set to the others’ surprise. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Emmanuel Acho on 'Cancel Culture'","video":"725810","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story ‘The Real World’ Star Eric Nies Wasn’t Allowed to Live With the Cast for Paramount+ Reunion Series At TheWrap

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With the Help of a Surrogate

    Earlier this week, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin made their surprising baby announcement, sharing, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia."

  • Dolly Parton urges 'all the cowards out there' to get COVID-19 vaccine: 'Get out there and get your shot'

    The country singer changed the lyrics to her song "Jolene" to "Vaccine" to mark the occasion.

  • Andrew Cuomo Addresses Harassment Allegations During Press Conference: ‘Wait for the Facts’

    The governor has faced a number of controversies in recent months, including sexual harassment allegations. He apologized during a presser on Wednesday.

  • ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Dominates BAFTA Games Awards Nominations – Global Bulletin

    In today’s Global Bulletin, BAFTA announces Games Awards nominations, producer Alejandro Durán joins production outfit The Immigrant and Champlain Media hires industry veteran Linda Stregger. Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe‘s “The Last of Us Part II” topped the nominations at the British Academy Games Awards with 13 nods. This is the highest number […]

  • Why Are So Many People Upset About Elizabeth Warren’s Millionaire Tax?

    In one of her first moves as a new member of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled legislation this week that would introduce a tax on the net worth of the super-rich. As the coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy, disproportionately affecting lower-income households, the United States’ multi-millionaires and billionaires have actually seen their wealth increase exponentially. Warren now plans to combat that in a new proposal. “This is a wealth tax that has been needed for a long time. We need it to produce more revenue, to create more opportunity in America,” Warren said in a statement. “But it is a wealth tax that we particularly need because of the changes in this country under the pandemic. We have watched the wealth of the billionaire class in America increase by more than a trillion dollars over the last year.” The proposal, called the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would introduce a 2% annual tax on households and trusts over $50 million. Once exceeding $1 billion, an additional 1% annual surtax would be added. So just to really clarify: If you do not make or have a net worth of $50 million or more, you will not be affected by this tax. Warren and the group of lawmakers behind the wealth tax argue that it would go directly toward digging the U.S. out of the pandemic-induced economic crisis while also allocating funds toward infrastructural priorities like childcare and early education. If passed, it is estimated to generate $3 trillion in revenue over the next 10 years without raising taxes on 99.95% of American households. For reference, as a whole, that same percentage of U.S. residents does not have a collective net worth that would be enough to be subject to this tax, reports CBS. But shortly after this legislation was announced, some hopped on Twitter to call it “political grandstanding,” or to remind people that the tax would keep happening every year, which amounts to a lot of money in the lifetime of a billionaire (which is kind of the point). Some argued that it would harm the businesses themselves and their employees. But one could argue that it does more harm to businesses and employees to keep a select few so wealthy that they couldn’t spend all their money in a lifetime if they tried. The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act was released by Warren alongside Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle. It is co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jeff Merkley, Brian Schatz, Ed Markey, and Mazie Hirono. With the 50-50 chamber split in the Senate, getting a majority — let alone a two-thirds majority — could prove exceptionally challenging. However, even though there seems to be a contentious divide among politicians, the idea of a wealth tax actually has widespread support among the American people. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last year showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans agreed that the very rich should be contributing more in taxes. This includes a majority of Republican voters. Perhaps that is the two-thirds majority Congress should be paying attention to. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Sen. Warren Explains Why Billionaires Are BabiesIs Joe Biden Doing Enough?Candace Owens Praised Trump For Being Transphobic

  • Walmart's new delivery service helped me through my COVID-19 quarantine—here’s my story

    When I could not leave the house, Walmart+ saved the day.

  • John Mayer Responds to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans After Joining TikTok

    Shortly after joining TikTok, John Mayer posted footage of himself acknowledging the criticism he's received from users, many appearing to be Taylor Swift supporters.

  • 3 Ways a Roth IRA Is a Perfect Supplement to Social Security

    Retirees hoping to get by exclusively on Social Security benefits may be in for a rude awakening. The average retiree's Social Security benefit is $18,170 per year. Supplementing that income with additional investment accounts is the best way to make ends meet in retirement.

  • NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz, Wife Kimi Tobin Expecting First Child, a Daughter: 'Excited'

    The pair tied the knot in September 2019