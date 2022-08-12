Megan Thee Stallion makes fun of Kim Kardashian's earbuds: 'I thought they were organic eggs'

Megan Thee Stallion co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she joined Fallon for some opening monologue jokes, did some Mad Lib Karaoke, interviewed Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer, and helped Fallon with one of his best segments, "Thank You Notes."

It wouldn't be a true Tonight Show experience without taking a go at "Thank You Notes," and it was during that segment that the topic of Kim Kardashian's new nude-toned earbuds, a collaboration with Apple called Beats by Kim, came up.

"Thank you, Kim Kardashian's new skin-toned headphones, because when I have earbuds in, I want people to not see them and try to talk to me," wrote Fallon. Megan Thee Stallion immediately broke out into laughter, because apparently when she first saw Kardashian's earbuds, she thought it was something else entirely.

"I saw Kim Kardashian post these earbuds, I thought they were organic eggs!" Megan Thee Stallion explained. "I didn't know what was happening. I didn't know if she had a deal with Whole Foods!"

Of course, while on the show, Megan Thee Stallion also celebrated and promoted her new sophomore album Traumazine, which was released while The Tonight Show was airing — Friday, Aug. 12 at midnight.

"Writing this album, I treated it more like writing in my diary than actually trying to put together a song," shared Megan Thee Stallion. "I just want to talk about how I really feel and get more personal, because I feel like everybody knows me, and they have like a perception of me, based on, probably, what other people say or what they see on the internet or, you know, just something that's probably not me at all. And I feel like this time around, I wanted to, like, let everybody in my head and, like, you know, form their own opinion based off of my story. I wanted to take control of my own narrative."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

