Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'

On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.

Even though Madonna has collaborated with dozens of legendary artists in her life, she revealed there is currently one superstar whom she wants to work with most.

“I mean, there's one artist that I worship more than anything and I would love to collaborate with him that's Kendrick Lamar,” Madonna said. “His new record is history making … mind bogglingly brilliant. It's insane.”

Kendrick Lamar performs at Britain's Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Fourteen-time Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar may want to take her up on that offer. Beyoncé recently gushed about her own collaboration with the Madonna on the hit “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

