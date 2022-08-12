Kelly Ripa’s shocking offer to ‘Generation Gap' contestant: 'Happily be your nude model'

Kelly Ripa was all about supporting the arts on Thursday’s episode of Generation Gap. Ripa was discussing continuing education with a contestant named Andrea and learned that the 74-year-old grandmother has been enrolled in art school for a while.

“I wanted to go to art school and my parents wouldn’t let me go,” Andrea explained. “Back then, it was, you know, you have to get a real job. So at 70 years old, I put myself in art school.”

Ripa was intrigued by the septuagenarian’s endeavors and asked about her favorite mediums and subjects.

“I love to do portraits and figurative things that she can’t see,” she said, pointing to her 9-year-old granddaughter Olivia.

“Do you do nudes?” Ripa excitedly asked. “I will happily be your nude model.”

Ripa just recently made headlines when she posted on Instagram a video of herself wearing a bikini. Considering the reaction from her fans for that, a nude painting may just blow her fanbase’s collective mind. But that may be worth it, as Ripa thinks a nude portrait would go over great with her three kids.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a nude model,” Ripa said. “Just only to humiliate my adult children. That’s the only reason.”

Generation Gap airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

