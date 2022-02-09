Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is final — 2 years after their split

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced — two years after they split.

A judge signed off on their final divorce settlement on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The exes, who share three children, reached the agreement in October but were waiting for it to be officially official.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's on-again, off-again marriage is officially over. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

They previously agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three children, and reportedly did not have a prenup. She's changing her legal name back to Megan Fox from Megan Green.

Fox and Green, who started dating in 2004 and married in 2010, had long ago parted ways — and moved on romantically. She's found her "twin flame" in Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star and rock star Machine Gun Kelly, whom she became engaged to in January. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum found a new partner to dance through life with Sharna Burgess, and the dance pro is pregnant with their first child.

Fox, 35, and Green, 48, had a bumpy romantic path. He met her on the set of Hope & Faith when she was 18 and he was a 30-year-old father of one. They became engaged in 2006 but called it off in 2009. In 2010, they got engaged again — and married that June in Hawaii. They had Noah in 2012 and Bodhi in 2014. They separated and she filed for divorce in 2015. In 2016, they were back together and had their youngest child, Journey. In April 2019, they called off the divorce.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, in 2006, had a hot and cold romance. Now, it's over legally two years after they split. (Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage)

However, in late 2019, Fox returned home from aboard where she was making a film and told Green she was happier living apart from him. They kept their split quiet. She went off to make Midnight in March 2020 and immediately felt a connection with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). As Fox quarantined with Kelly, it became clear to the public that her marriage was over, and Green confirmed it on his podcast in May 2020.

Fox and Kelly made their romance red carpet official. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Green and it was finalized in October 2021.

Fox and Kelly have made headlines with their proclamations of love, PDA, risqué social media posts and a very sexy music video. Their engagement last month was just as buzzy as they said in their announcement that they celebrated by drinking each other's blood.

Green and Burgess haven't exactly been shy either, partnering up for Dancing With the Stars last season, sharing their love story on TV. They also recently did a pregnancy photo shoot to announce their baby news last week.