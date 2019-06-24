Megadeath's Dave Mustaine thanks fans for outpouring of love after cancer diagnosis: 'We're gonna beat this thing together'

Dave Mustaine reached out to his fans during cancer treatment. (Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for NARAS)

Megadeath’s Dave Mustaine is feeling the love.

The rocker took to Facebook to share a video message with those who’ve sent well wishes since he revealed last week that he’s been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“Hi, I wanted to take a moment real quick and thank my family, my friends and the best fans in the world for all of your support and love over the last few days,” said Mustaine, 57. “We’re gonna beat this thing together.”

He captioned it simply, “Thank you.”

This latest update was met with cheers from fans.

“You can do this. Sending continued prayers and positive vibes!” one fan wrote.

“Love you, Dave. Thanks for all the incredible music and sorry to hear you're unwell,” a commenter wrote. “Wishing you all the best — the world is a much better place with you in it.”

“You got this Dave! Everything they've ever thrown at you you've faced head on and came through,” another fan encouraged him. “This is no different. We love you! Get well at your own pace. We'll still be right here with you as always!”

When Mustaine revealed his illness, the musician said that he was already undergoing the treatment that he and his doctors had decided upon. He said doctors estimated it had a 90 percent success rate.

The Megadeath founder said the band would cancel most of its concerts for the rest of the year, although members would participate in the 2019 Megacruise, which the band had planned to host in October, “in some form.” He also shared that the band is working on a new album in the studio.

Mustaine was flooded with well wishes following his announcement.

Slash wrote, “I have 100% faith you will conquer this as you do everything else. Get better soon my friend.”

Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Paul Stanley and countless others sent kind words, too.

For Dave Mustaine:

Full on Metal Power Dave for a strong healing!



Judas Priest — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) June 18, 2019

Let’s All Send Prayers And Support To Dave Mustaine As He Battles And Wins His Fight Against Cancer. @DaveMustaine @ClassicRockMag @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/zg66n0EyWw — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 19, 2019

