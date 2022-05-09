Meadow Walker pays tribute to dad Paul Walker on Mother's Day: 'The best parent in the world'

Meadow Walker, seen here at the world premiere of F9: The Fast Saga in 2021, honored her dad Paul Walker on Mother's Day. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Meadow Walker is honoring her dad, Paul Walker, on Mother's Day.

The model paid tribute to the late Fast & Furious actor, who died in a 2013 car crash, calling him "the best parent in the world."

On Sunday, the 23-year-old shared a Mother's Day graphic on Instagram honoring the variety of different mamas out marking the day. She then shared a photo of her smiling dad hugging her when she was girl.

(Screenshot: Meadow Walker via Instagram)

"Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers in this world," she wrote. "On Mother's Day, I'd like to thank my Pops for being the best parent in the world."

She then shared a second picture of them together — Paul, with camera in hand, looking up at her as she smiled and held her skirt — and wrote, "To anyone who doesn't have a mom, I love you."

(Screenshot: Meadow Walker via Instagram)

Meadow was from Paul's relationship with Rebecca Soteros, which ended before he became a big star.

Meadow had been residing with Paul's mother, Cheryl Ann Walker, at the time of the star's death. Soteros then moved in with them, too. At one point, Cheryl Ann sought guardianship of Meadow, citing Soteros's struggle with alcoholism. Cheryl Ann later dropped the case when a plan was put into action for the teenager's care. By that time, Soteros was in treatment and sober. Meadow was left her father's $25 million estate, and money was used to buy a house for her that she could reside in with her mother and a nanny who had previously cared for her for several years.

(Screenshot: Meadow Walker via Instagram)

It's unclear where things stand with her mother today, but Meadow did talk a little about growing up with Paul in a Vogue profile last year.

"I was quite a tomboy growing up," said Meadow, who has modeled for Proenza Schouler and Givenchy. "The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn't a focus on [makeup]. We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy. So, it wasn't until I was a bit older that I discovered magazines, fashion and seeing models such as Kate Moss, and being like, ‘She’s really beautiful.’ Nowadays, makeup is much more common in young girls’ lives. It's kind of hard to avoid. I was lucky to grow up in the way that I did because it didn't affect how I saw myself."

Meadow, who revealed a past tumor diagnosis, also said she inherited her's crystal collection.

"I’m really into wellness, especially natural holistic medicine. I love acupuncture, yoga and meditation," said the the Paul Walker Foundation founder. "I work with a healer who practices Chinese medicine and we're doing breathwork, which is much more difficult than I thought. Eating healthily and what feels best for you is also important. I take really good care of my skin, I like to take baths and I'm into crystals. I grew up with crystals in the house and I actually have my dad's entire collection, probably more than 30—including massive ones the size of a laptop—in my apartment. I’ve been putting them out in the moonlight and charging them for as long as I can remember."

In October, Meadow married Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic. Members of the Fast & Furious family were on hand, including Vin Diesel, who walked her down the aisle, and Jordana Brewster, who played Paul's love interest in the franchise.

The final films in the F&F franchise are underway. Diesel announced that Fast X will be the title of the first of two, and Jason Momoa and Brie Larson have joined the cast. However, director Justin Lin quit, reportedly amid strain with Diesel.

Earlier this month, an anti-street racing PSA campaign launched in Orange County, Calif., featuring Paul's brother Cody Walker and F&F actor Sung Kang.