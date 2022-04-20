Vin Diesel reveals the new 'Fast and Furious' title as the franchise's final adventure starts shooting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vin DieselAmerican actor, producer, director, screenwriter and stuntman
It looks like X marks the spot for the Fast and Furious gang. In a new Instagram post, franchise star Vin Diesel revealed the title for the first installment in the two-part farewell to Dom Toretto's original crew: Fast X. The reveal comes on the film's first day of production, with returning director Justin Lin behind the camera once again.
Funnily enough, Fast X has two fewer X's than Diesel's other action franchise, the XXX series, in which he plays extreme sports enthusiast/international adventurer Xander Cage. The title also echoes the 10th installment of another long-running series, 2001's Jason X, which took the Friday the 13th boogeyman into outer space ... a final frontier that the Fast crew visited in the ninth movie.
On Twitter, fans are drawing connections to other X-related fare (including a certain franchise about merry Marvel mutants) and bemoaning the punny titles that might have been.
Seeing the design of the X in the logo really makes me hope that somehow this is a crossover between the Fast Franchise and the X-Men. https://t.co/ETsfsRFw3d
— Sam (@BussellSamuel) April 20, 2022
Fast X: Days of Future Past
You know I thought that Dom gave off Charles Xavier energy, makes sense now. https://t.co/vHKorl1izr
— julith loves josh chen ❤️ (@nerdy_julith) April 20, 2022
Fast X: the strongest laxative you can buy without a prescription. https://t.co/eFf5tqc7DW
— Channing King (@ChanningKing) April 20, 2022
Missed opportunity to call it Fast X Furious https://t.co/g6wjmRh3CN
— Bananas Against the Publishing Industry 🐙 🍌 BLM (@GenderBanana) April 20, 2022
Fast X- Side effects can include nausea, dizziness, sore throat, botty trumpets and excessive references to FAMILY!
— Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) April 20, 2022
Fast X: FasTEN your seatbelts https://t.co/GiZvUbncon
— Somebody Son 😉 (@Nick_Wildman91) April 20, 2022
FastX sounds like ant killer you buy at Menards. Try again Mr Diesel.
— My name is Grant (@Gen_Ironicus) April 20, 2022
Fast. X. Family. https://t.co/kEoZxsEgI1
— David Schwartzman (@daveschwaz) April 20, 2022
Besides Diesel and all the returning racers, Fast X will introduce Jason Momoa and Brie Larson into the Fast-verse. But the star's plans for a reunion with the Rock have hit a hard place. Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he's not returning for one last ride as Luke Hobbs in a mainline F&F movie. A Hobbs & Shaw sequel, on the other hand, is still on the table. Maybe that one can be called Hobbs & Shaw's Most X-cellent Adventure?
Fast X speeds into theaters April 7, 2023.