Vin Diesel reveals the new 'Fast and Furious' title as the franchise's final adventure starts shooting

Vin Diesel at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in September, 2021. (Photo: LARS BARON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It looks like X marks the spot for the Fast and Furious gang. In a new Instagram post, franchise star Vin Diesel revealed the title for the first installment in the two-part farewell to Dom Toretto's original crew: Fast X. The reveal comes on the film's first day of production, with returning director Justin Lin behind the camera once again.

Funnily enough, Fast X has two fewer X's than Diesel's other action franchise, the XXX series, in which he plays extreme sports enthusiast/international adventurer Xander Cage. The title also echoes the 10th installment of another long-running series, 2001's Jason X, which took the Friday the 13th boogeyman into outer space ... a final frontier that the Fast crew visited in the ninth movie.

On Twitter, fans are drawing connections to other X-related fare (including a certain franchise about merry Marvel mutants) and bemoaning the punny titles that might have been.

Seeing the design of the X in the logo really makes me hope that somehow this is a crossover between the Fast Franchise and the X-Men. https://t.co/ETsfsRFw3d — Sam (@BussellSamuel) April 20, 2022

Fast X: Days of Future Past



You know I thought that Dom gave off Charles Xavier energy, makes sense now. https://t.co/vHKorl1izr — julith loves josh chen ❤️ (@nerdy_julith) April 20, 2022

Fast X: the strongest laxative you can buy without a prescription. https://t.co/eFf5tqc7DW — Channing King (@ChanningKing) April 20, 2022

Missed opportunity to call it Fast X Furious https://t.co/g6wjmRh3CN — Bananas Against the Publishing Industry 🐙 🍌 BLM (@GenderBanana) April 20, 2022

Fast X- Side effects can include nausea, dizziness, sore throat, botty trumpets and excessive references to FAMILY! — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) April 20, 2022

Fast X: FasTEN your seatbelts https://t.co/GiZvUbncon — Somebody Son 😉 (@Nick_Wildman91) April 20, 2022

FastX sounds like ant killer you buy at Menards. Try again Mr Diesel. — My name is Grant (@Gen_Ironicus) April 20, 2022

Besides Diesel and all the returning racers, Fast X will introduce Jason Momoa and Brie Larson into the Fast-verse. But the star's plans for a reunion with the Rock have hit a hard place. Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he's not returning for one last ride as Luke Hobbs in a mainline F&F movie. A Hobbs & Shaw sequel, on the other hand, is still on the table. Maybe that one can be called Hobbs & Shaw's Most X-cellent Adventure?

Fast X speeds into theaters April 7, 2023.