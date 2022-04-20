Vin Diesel reveals the new 'Fast and Furious' title as the franchise's final adventure starts shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vin Diesel
    Vin Diesel
    American actor, producer, director, screenwriter and stuntman
US actor Vin Diesel (C) takes a picture prior to the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by LARS BARON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LARS BARON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Vin Diesel at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in September, 2021. (Photo: LARS BARON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It looks like X marks the spot for the Fast and Furious gang. In a new Instagram post, franchise star Vin Diesel revealed the title for the first installment in the two-part farewell to Dom Toretto's original crew: Fast X. The reveal comes on the film's first day of production, with returning director Justin Lin behind the camera once again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Funnily enough, Fast X has two fewer X's than Diesel's other action franchise, the XXX series, in which he plays extreme sports enthusiast/international adventurer Xander Cage. The title also echoes the 10th installment of another long-running series, 2001's Jason X, which took the Friday the 13th boogeyman into outer space ... a final frontier that the Fast crew visited in the ninth movie.

On Twitter, fans are drawing connections to other X-related fare (including a certain franchise about merry Marvel mutants) and bemoaning the punny titles that might have been.

Besides Diesel and all the returning racers, Fast X will introduce Jason Momoa and Brie Larson into the Fast-verse. But the star's plans for a reunion with the Rock have hit a hard place. Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he's not returning for one last ride as Luke Hobbs in a mainline F&F movie. A Hobbs & Shaw sequel, on the other hand, is still on the table. Maybe that one can be called Hobbs & Shaw's Most X-cellent Adventure?

Fast X speeds into theaters April 7, 2023.

Recommended Stories