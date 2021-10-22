Meadow Walker marries Louis Thornton-Allan in intimate beachside ceremony

Meadow Walker marries Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Model Meadow Walker said, “I do.”

The daughter of the late The Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, wed Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic, Vogue reports. The bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress designed by her good friend Matthew Williams, the creative director of Givenchy.

Though Walker told Vogue that the couple’s beach wedding — which was planned by Walker’s aunt Paloma, according to Vogue — was “perfect and personal,” the coronavirus pandemic affected their plans.

“Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend,” Walker explained to the magazine. “A lot of close friends who we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

In addition to their wedding in the Dominican Republic, Walker and Thornton-Allan also brought friends together in New York City for a second celebration.

Walker and Thornton-Allan were first publicly linked earlier this summer. Walker announced that she was engaged in an August Instagram post of herself showing off her new ring.

Earlier this month, Walker teased that she was getting ready to walk down the aisle when she shared a post with Williams. She captioned the post, “Lots of love to my dear friend and creative genius @matthewmwilliams. Coming soon xx,” alongside a white heart.

Vin Diesel, who was Walker’s father’s good friend and is her godfather, did not post anything about the wedding. On Thursday, however, the actor reposted fan art featuring a scene of him and Paul from The Fast and the Furious franchise.

“Appreciate your fan art,” Diesel wrote. “All love, Always.”

Of the rumors that Meadow Walker might make an appearance in the upcoming 10th installment of her late father’s franchise, Diesel told E! News, "I would not count anything out. Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let's just say nothing's ruled out."