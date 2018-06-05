A match made in conservative heaven: Candace Cameron Bure's son is dating 'Duck Dynasty' kid Bella Robertson



Looky here, looky here: Love has blossomed between Duck Dynasty kid Bella Robertson, daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, and Candace Cameron Bure‘s son Lev.

The teens are in l-o-v-e and sharing it all over social media. Last week, the Fuller House star’s son, 18, posted a photo with his 16-year-old love, writing, “Major heart eyes…what’s new.”





It’s serious enough for them to attend prom together last month. She was apparently his dream date.









Candace and her husband, retired hockey player Valeri Bure, hosted a pre-prom party for their middle child and his friends.









And Korie said the “too cute” pair had made the “mama’s proud.”





Lev and Bella go back pretty far. In November, she called him her “boo.”





Here she said she loved him.









And the feeling is mutual.





They’ve even shared sweet smooches online.





The pairing is a match made in conservative heaven. In 2014, Candace, who became a Christian at the age of 12, said she loves being in a “submissive marriage.” She’s since said she allows her husband “to lead his family because he loves our family and [is] making the best decisions for our family that he can.” It’s a choice she made “to respect those decisions and to encourage him to be the best man and father that he can possibly be to our family.” Candace often shared her conservative political views as a co-host on The View, and celebrated Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.

Korie and Willie, the son of Duck Commander Phil Robertson, have six children. Bella appeared on the family’s show, which ended in 2017. Korie and Willie are known for their Christian faith and supported Phil after he made controversial comments condemning homosexuality in 2013. In 2012, the couple wrote a book called The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family, and Ducks Built a Dynasty. Willie has been a vocal Trump supporter.

Korie Robertson and Candace Cameron Bure say hi on the red carpet at the Duck Commander Musical premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) More

The connection between the families seems to go back a few years. In 2015, Candace and Val attended the Duck Commander Musical premiere at the Crown Theater in Las Vegas. The musical, which ended its run, was based on Willie and Korie’s book.

