Martha Stewart has a Zoom lighting guy — and more of her secrets from quarantine

Technically, Ryan McCallister is lifestyle guru Martha Stewart’s gardener, but he became her “cinematographer emeritus,” handling all the lighting on her Zoom calls, in March. That’s when Stewart holed up at her farm in Bedford, N.Y., with him, her driver and her housekeeper.

Not that she minded.

“I have absolutely zero complaints about quarantine,” Stewart, 79, told the New York Times for an interview published Thursday.

And can you blame her? It sounds like she’s living it up, as well as anyone can be in 2020.

Take those Zoom calls, for instance. Not only does she have someone doing her lighting, but she gets a reminder from a staffer 15 minutes before each call. (The mogul said she wears what the Times calls gym tights and her QVC line at home, but she attributes the need for the warning to the fact that she might need to be called back from the nearby woods.) She limits herself to three of these calls a day, because she doesn’t like staying in one place for long.

Stewart has two computers set up where she can take the Zoom calls, and she selects one “depending on where the light is nice. I don’t want to look terrible. I always try to have full light on my face, if possible, and you have to keep up your face, too. You have to look nice. That’s hard during COVID.”

Although, Stewart’s noticed that it’s been easier as of late in one area.

“I haven’t been to the dermatologist, but my skin looks really good, and I think that has to do with CBD,” said Stewart, who’s just launched a line of CBD wellness gummies and oils.

Her social media followers have caught a glimpse of her skin — which does look good — on her Instagram page, where she’s captured the lobster dinners she’s enjoyed.

And while some people have found themselves drinking and eating more during the quarantine, Stewart has stuck to a healthy diet full of fish and veggies. In fact, she said she’s lost weight.

“I have a rule that I do not drink alone,” Stewart said. “I don’t think I’ve ever poured a drink for myself alone in my house. I’m not like my friends who could have a glass of wine and feel nice about it, by themselves.”

She finishes her day with a couple drops of her new CBD oil — in blood orange or Meyer lemon — under her tongue.

At least Stewart doesn’t take all that she has for granted.

“I’m lucky,” Stewart said. “I know how lucky I am. I, daily, think about everybody who doesn’t have all these amenities.”

