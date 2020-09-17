Lori Loughlin gets judge approval to serve 2-month prison term close to home in Victorville, Calif.

It’s a small victory for Lori Loughlin, who has gotten the OK from the judge in the college admissions scandal to serve her prison time at the facility of her choice.

The Fuller House actress, who pleaded guilty last month, has the green light from Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to serve her two-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Victorville in Calif., according to federal court documents filed on Sept. 9. It’s a medium-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp that houses about 300 women, about 100 miles northeast of her posh Bel-Air neighborhood in L.A.

The Bureau of Prisons has the ultimate say in where Loughlin ends up, however, but they will likely follow the judge’s recommendation. (A rep for the BOP has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.)

Per the documents, Loughlin’s legal team requested she is “designated to a facility closest to her home in CA,” noting that would be Victorville. She must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. And expect it to be sooner — so that paparazzi aren’t waiting at the gate when she arrives. (For instance, Felicity Huffman, who previously served time in the college admissions case, surrendered 10 days early — and also scored an earlier release.)

As of Thursday, Loughlin already has a profile set up on the Bureau of Prisons website — and has been assigned the inmate number 77827-112.

View photos Lori Loughlin is registered in the Bureau of Prisons inmate lookup. For her two-month term, she will be known as inmate 77827-112. (Screenshot: BOP) More

Her sentence, on the charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, is two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000 and 100 hours of community service. (The lump payment sum is due within 60 days of her sentencing.)

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli is also headed to prison in the case, which saw the couple pay $500,000 to get their two social media personality daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport. He was OK’d by the judge to serve his five months — he received more prison time for his larger role in the scam run by disgraced college admissions expert William “Rick” Singer — at FCI Lompoc, which is a low-security facility about 140 files northwest of their California home.

The fashion designer has the same surrender date and time, so the couple will be serving their sentences concurrently. He has to pay a $250,000 prior to surrendering, and when he’s out, he has two years of supervised release and must complete 250 hours of community service.

The coronavirus will impact their time in jail. While their judge said they have to serve the terms in prison, and not home confinement, the Bureau of Prisons puts all new inmates in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days — or until they are cleared by medical staff. So Loughlin and Giannulli won’t be with the general population at first. In Loughlin’s case, she’ll be isolated for about a quarter of her sentence.

And both of their facilities have had positive COVID-19 cases, which is no shock as 115 BOP facilities have. According to prison data, all of Victorville, made up of three different facilities, has had over 540 positive tests amid the pandemic. Lompoc has had almost 1,000 positives in total.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: