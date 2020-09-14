Dave Grohl wrote a theme song for 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell — see her adorable reaction

Oh, it is on... again!

Rocker Dave Grohl’s unveiled his latest musical creation Monday as part of his friendly battle with 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell. The Foo Fighters frontman said he penned the original song just for Bushell off the top of his head. Grohl’s daughters with wife Jordyn Blum, including Violet, 14; Harper, 11; and 6-year-old Ophelia, sang backup.

Like much of Grohl’s catalog, the song was seriously catchy. And it should have been, because it was meant to be a theme song for the young rocker.

“Nandi/number one super girl/Nandi/best drummer in the world,” Grohl sang.

It really would make a perfect opening credits theme for a show starring Bushell.

Later, he added: “She’s got the power/she’s got the sound/Nandi on the drums/makes the world go round.” And he deemed her “the Queen of Rock and Roll.”

Ok @Nandi_Bushell....Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

Bushell sure seemed to like the track, calling it “the best song EVER, in the WORLD, like EVER!!!” Video of her watching her guitar hero play the song shows her excitement. Her jaw drops early on, and she ends the video jumping up and down. Of course, she promised to cover the song.

You Tube star Bushell and Grohl first faced off last month, after she challenged him on his song “Everlong.” Grohl accepted and played the track on his daughter Harper’s drum set. On Sept. 3, he conceded the round to Bushell, who’s been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tamron Hall Show and elsewhere. Besides Grohl, Lenny Kravitz and Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine, are among the musicians who’ve jammed with her.

Here’s a compilation of some of Bushell’s greatest hits, starting of course with Grohl’s former band Nirvana:

