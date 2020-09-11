Alyssa Milano talks bringing 'Who's the Boss?' to a new generation

Alyssa Milano, who wasn’t yet a teenager when a sitcom called Who’s the Boss? debuted in 1984, is incredibly excited about the new version of the show. After all, it was her big break as a child actor and it means she’s once again teaming up with Tony Danza, who played her dad for eight years.

What she’s most looking forward to is “passing it on to the next generation,” Milano tells Yahoo Entertainment.

As she explains, this new version will be all about the Micellis.

“It’s going to be a relationship between Tony and Samantha and her kids and her world,” Milano says. “I am so excited! I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”

Alyssa Milano pictured with her Who's the Boss? co-stars: Judith Light, Katherine Helmond, Danny Pintauro and Tony Danza. (Photo: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) More

The actress, who went on to star in shows such as Melrose Place and Charmed, describes the original show as one of, as she calls them, “the couch sitcoms,” where much of the action took place around that piece of living room furniture. But Who’s the Boss? was also different, a “really progressive show,” as she sees it.

“The premise alone, right?” she explains. “There is a single, divorced mom to a little boy who ran her own business, who had a promiscuous, cougar-type of mother in Mona and then hired a male housekeeper to come in and take care of her house, to clean and take care of her son and cook. And so that was really progressive for that time, so the most important thing to me is that we’re equally as progressive but for these times.”

